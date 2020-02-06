What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The Visayas and parts of Mindanao are rainy on Thursday, February 6, due to the trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 705 kilometers east of Davao City.

The following areas are experiencing scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, which may be moderate to at times heavy:

Visayas

Caraga

Northern Mindanao

Davao Region

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible.

The rest of Mindanao, not affected by the LPA's trough, will have generally fair weather with only isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA earlier said the LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression.

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. There have been none, so far, in 2020. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is affecting Luzon. Light rain is expected in the island region, particularly in these areas:

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Bicol

Aurora

Quezon

The northeast monsoon has also been causing temperatures to drop in the country. (READ: 'Ang lamig!': Here's why your nights and mornings are cold) – Rappler.com