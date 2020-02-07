What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility will continue to bring rain to some areas in Mindanao and in the Visayas within the next 24 hours.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Friday, February 7, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is now 235 kilometers southwest of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The LPA's trough is causing scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in these regions:

Northern Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula

Caraga

Davao Region

Western Visayas

Central Visayas

The rain may be moderate to heavy at times, so flash floods and landslides are possible.

The rest of the Visayas and of Mindanao will have generally good weather.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Ana Clauren said the LPA remains unlikely to develop into a tropical depression.

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. There have been none, so far, in 2020. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is triggering light rain in Luzon, particularly in:

Metro Manila

Cagayan Valley

Calabarzon

Bicol

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Marinduque

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

The northeast monsoon is also causing lower temperatures in the country. (READ: 'Ang lamig!': Here's why your nights and mornings are cold) – Rappler.com