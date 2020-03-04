What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, March 4.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is 745 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The LPA is not yet near land, but its trough or extension will already bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas and Caraga in the next 24 hours.

The rain may be moderate to heavy at times, so flash floods and landslides are possible.

Other parts of the Visayas and of Mindanao, which are not affected by the LPA's trough, will have generally fair weather with only isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA Weather Specialist Ana Clauren, the LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression.

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. There have been none, so far, in 2020. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from March to August.

March - 0 or 1

April - 0 or 1

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 to 4

August - 2 or 3

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands may have light rain due to the northeast monsoon. But PAGASA said there would be "no significant impact."

The rest of Luzon could also have isolated light rain due to the easterlies or warm winds blowing from the east.

PAGASA has yet to declare the termination of the northeast monsoon, which would mean the start of the Philippines' dry season. – Rappler.com