MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is affecting the Visayas and Mindanao on Friday, March 6.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 150 kilometers east northeast of General Santos City.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in the Visayas and Mindanao on Friday.

PAGASA warned that the rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Flash floods and landslides are possible.

According to PAGASA Weather Specialist Ariel Rojas, the LPA remains unlikely to develop into a tropical depression.

Rojas added that the LPA is expected to cross Mindanao, exit to the Moro Gulf, cross the Sulu Archipelago, and then dissipate over the Sulu Sea within the next 24 to 36 hours.

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. There have been none, so far, in 2020. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from March to August.

March - 0 or 1

April - 0 or 1

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 to 4

August - 2 or 3

There will also be scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in parts of Luzon due to the tail-end of a cold front. The affected areas are:

Bicol

Quezon

Marinduque

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

The northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is also affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon. There may be some light rain, but PAGASA said there would be "no significant impact."

PAGASA has yet to declare the termination of the northeast monsoon, which would mean the start of the Philippines' dry season. – Rappler.com