MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility will continue to trigger rain in the Visayas and parts of Mindanao on Saturday, March 7.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is now 30 kilometers west northwest of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, which may be moderate to heavy, will persist in these areas on Saturday:

Visayas

Caraga

Zamboanga Peninsula

Similar rainy conditions will also be felt in the following areas, but due to the tail-end of a cold front:

Bicol

Quezon

Marinduque

Romblon

PAGASA defines the tail-end of a cold front as an "extended zone of converging winds from east to northeast that often brings thunderstorms and rainshowers."

Floods have been reported in some areas, including in Albay province in the region of Bicol.

PAGASA again warned on Saturday that the rain from the LPA and the tail-end of a cold front may cause flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Loriedin de la Cruz said the LPA remains unlikely to become a tropical depression.

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. There have been none, so far, in 2020. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from March to August.

March - 0 or 1

April - 0 or 1

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 to 4

August - 2 or 3

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is also affecting Northern Luzon. There may be some light rain, but PAGASA said there would be "no significant impact."

PAGASA has yet to declare the termination of the northeast monsoon, which would mean the start of the Philippines' dry season. – Rappler.com