MANILA, Philippines – The country's dry season, or what many Filipinos call summer, is officially underway.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced on Friday, March 20, that it has terminated the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

The termination of the northeast monsoon signals the start of the dry season.

"The day-to-day weather across the country will gradually become warmer, though isolated thunderstorms are also likely to occur," PAGASA said.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com