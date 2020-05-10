What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) developed into a tropical depression at 2 pm on Sunday, May 10. It was given the local name Ambo.

Tropical Depression Ambo is the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2020.

As of 11 am on Sunday, it had been located 635 kilometers east of Davao City.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is expected to issue its first bulletin on Ambo at 5 pm.

PAGASA earlier forecast scattered light to moderate rain, with occasional heavy rain, in the regions of Caraga, Davao, and Soccsksargen.

