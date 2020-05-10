What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The state weather bureau warned that Tropical Depression Ambo is expected to bring rain to Mindanao on Monday, May 11.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, May 10, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ambo is already 405 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It slightly accelerated, now moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 15 km/h.

Ambo continues to have maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. But its latest forecast track shows that it may strengthen into a tropical storm by Wednesday, May 13, while approaching the country.

If it maintains its track, Ambo might make landfall in Catanduanes on Thursday, May 14, said PAGASA Weather Specialist Ariel Rojas in a briefing on Facebook past 11 pm. Ambo's movement, however, could still change.

For now, there are no areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. PAGASA said it is less likely to raise wind signals in the next 48 hours. (READ: Why is it now called tropical cyclone 'wind' – and not 'warning' – signals?)

As for rainfall, Ambo's trough or extension will bring scattered light to moderate rain to Mindanao in the next 24 hours. There may also be isolated heavy rain during thunderstorms.

Rojas said flash floods and landslides are possible. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Moderate to rough seas will also be experienced in the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental, added PAGASA. Fishermen and those with small sea vessels are advised not to sail.

Ambo is the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2020. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2020)

In PAGASA's climate outlook, it gave the following estimates for the number of tropical cyclones in the next 6 months:

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 to 4

August - 2 or 3

September - 2 or 3

October - 2 or 3

The arrival of Ambo also comes as the Philippines combats the coronavirus outbreak. As of Sunday, the country has 10,794 coronavirus cases, with 719 deaths. – Rappler.com