MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Ambo slightly strengthened and slowed down while still moving over the Philippine Sea on Monday morning, May 11.

In an online briefing past 11 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ambo is now 340 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The tropical depression is slowly moving west, even slower than the 10 kilometers per hour (km/h) earlier on Monday.

Ambo now has maximum winds of 55 km/h from the previous 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h from the previous 55 km/h.

Since Ambo remains over water, it is expected to intensify further. It is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm before hitting land later this week.

At the moment, there are no areas under tropical cyclone wind signals yet. PAGASA said it is unlikely to raise wind signals in the next 24 hours, but it may do so when Ambo is closer to land. (READ: Why is it now called tropical cyclone 'wind' – and not 'warning' – signals?)

The trough or extension of Ambo is expected to first affect Mindanao, bringing scattered light to moderate rain to the island region in the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy rain during thunderstorms could also be experienced.

While the tropical depression is currently off Mindanao, its forecast track shows it is likely to head for Luzon and cross parts of the island region, and may affect parts of the Visayas, too.

PAGASA Senior Weather Specialist Chris Perez said Ambo could make landfall in the region of Bicol either on Thursday, May 14, or Friday, May 15. The forecast will become more specific or detailed as the weather disturbance nears.

Perez also said light to moderate rain due to Ambo might start in Metro Manila late Thursday or early Friday. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced in the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental, added PAGASA. Fishermen and those with small sea vessels are advised not to sail.

Ambo is the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2020. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2020)

In PAGASA's climate outlook, it gave the following estimates for the number of tropical cyclones in the next 6 months:

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 to 4

August - 2 or 3

September - 2 or 3

October - 2 or 3

The arrival of Ambo also comes as the Philippines combats the coronavirus outbreak. As of Sunday, May 10, the country has 10,794 coronavirus cases, with 719 deaths. – Rappler.com