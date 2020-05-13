What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – More areas were placed under Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Storm Ambo (Vongfong) on Wednesday morning, May 13, as it continued to move toward the Eastern Visayas-Bicol area.

In an online briefing past 11 am on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ambo is now 360 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

It slowed down again as it moves northwest, even slower than the 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) earlier on Wednesday.

Ambo maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 85 km/h and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. But it could later intensify into a severe tropical storm and then into a typhoon before hitting land. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Signal No. 1 is raised in the following areas:

Northern Samar

northern part of Samar (Calbayog, Sta Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, San Sebastian, Paranas, Hinabangan)

northern part of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpio, Dolores, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian)

PAGASA said the areas under Signal No. 1 can expect strong to near-gale force winds beginning Thursday afternoon, May 14. These winds are 30 to 60 km/h. (READ: Why is it now called tropical cyclone 'wind' – and not 'warning' – signals?)

The state weather bureau maintained the rainfall outlook below for the next two days.

Wednesday, May 13

Scattered light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain during thunderstorms

Eastern Visayas

Thursday, May 14

Moderate to heavy rain

Eastern Visayas

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

Floods and landslides may occur, warned PAGASA.

Rough seas will also be experienced in the eastern seaboard of Bicol and the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas on Wednesday. Travel is risky.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in the briefing that Ambo could make landfall in Bicol between Thursday evening and Friday morning, May 15. It is still uncertain which province in Bicol it would make landfall in.

Ambo is the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2020. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2020)

In PAGASA's climate outlook, it gave the following estimates for the number of tropical cyclones in the next 6 months:

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 to 4

August - 2 or 3

September - 2 or 3

October - 2 or 3

While bracing for Ambo, the Philippines is also combating the coronavirus outbreak. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 11,350 on Tuesday, May 12. – Rappler.com