This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) made landfall in San Policarpo, Eastern Samar, at 12:15 pm on Thursday, May 14, the first to hit the country in 2020 and in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) earlier warned that Ambo would bring violent winds and heavy to torrential rain to the northern parts of Eastern Samar and Samar, as well as to Northern Samar.

PAGASA placed parts of the Visayas and of Luzon under Signal Nos. 1, 2, and 3.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com