MANILA, Philippines – After battering Eastern Samar and Samar, Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) began crossing Northern Samar early Thursday evening, May 14.

In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ambo is already in the vicinity of Catarman, Northern Samar. It is still moving west at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

"The eyewall of Typhoon Ambo is bringing violent winds and heavy to intense rain over the western portion of Northern Samar," PAGASA said.

Ambo earlier made landfall in San Policarpo, Eastern Samar, at 12:15 pm on Thursday. It then crossed over to Samar, and now Northern Samar. The 3 provinces make up the island of Samar.

The typhoon still has maximum winds of 155 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Even more areas were included under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 8 pm on Thursday. Check the complete list below. (READ: Why is it now called tropical cyclone 'wind' – and not 'warning' – signals?)

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 to 170 km/h, or strong to destructive typhoon-force winds during the passage of the typhoon)

Sorsogon

Albay

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Marinduque

southern part of Quezon ( Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco )

) Northern Samar

northern part of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpio, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong)

northern part of Samar (Calbayog City, Sta Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Tarangnan, San Sebastian, Hinabangan)

Biliran

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 to 120 km/h, or strong to damaging gale-/storm-force winds during the passage of the typhoon)

rest of Quezon

Romblon

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

northernmost part of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tunga, Alangalang, Sta Fe, Palo, Tacloban City, Jaro)

rest of Samar

rest of Eastern Samar

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 to 60 km/h, or strong to near-gale-force winds winds during the passage of the typhoon)

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Cavite

Bataan

Pampanga

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Tarlac

Zambales

Oriental Mindoro

Pangasinan

Ifugao

Benguet

La Union

rest of northern part of Leyte (Villaba, Kananga, Matag-ob, Palompon, Ormoc, Merida, Isabel, Ormoc City, Albuera, Pastrana, Dagami, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Burauen, Julita, Dulag)

northeastern part of Capiz (Pilar)

northeastern part of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad)

northern part of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, Madridejos, Bantayan, Santa Fe)

PAGASA maintained the following rainfall outlook:

Thursday evening, May 14

Heavy to intense rain

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Masbate

Sorsogon

Moderate to heavy rain

Albay

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

rest of Eastern Visayas

Friday, May 15

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Bicol

Northern Samar

Quezon

Aurora

Marinduque

Romblon

Floods, landslides, and even lahar from Mayon Volcano are possible. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an advisory on Wednesday, May 13, warning that rainfall from Ambo might mix with volcanic deposits from Mayon's 2018 eruption, which could result in lahar or volcanic mudflows.

The typhoon may also cause storm surges 2 to 4 meters high within 24 hours. These areas should be on alert for "potentially life-threatening coastal inundation":

Northern Samar

Samar (west coast)

Sorsogon

Albay

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Quezon

Aurora

Sea travel remains risky for all vessels in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals.

The Department of Agriculture, meanwhile, said in a virtual briefing on Thursday that 175,954 hectares of rice and 89,303 hectares of corn are at risk due to the typhoon.

Ambo is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday, May 18. By then, it is likely to have weakened already into a tropical depression.

Ambo is the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2020. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2020)

In PAGASA's climate outlook, it gave the following estimates for the number of tropical cyclones in the next 6 months:

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 to 4

August - 2 or 3

September - 2 or 3

October - 2 or 3

Ambo's arrival comes as the Philippines faces the coronavirus outbreak, with 11,876 cases as of Thursday. (READ: Social distancing 'per family' at Typhoon Ambo evacuation centers) – Rappler.com