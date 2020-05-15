What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) made its 6th landfall in San Andres, Quezon, early Friday morning, May 15, while rain from the typhoon began to be experienced in Metro Manila.

In a bulletin released past 8 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ambo has already moved over the coastal waters of the municipality of San Andres.

"The eyewall region of Typhoon Ambo is bringing destructive winds and heavy to intense rainfall over Bondoc Peninsula in southern Quezon and Burias Island," said PAGASA.

The typhoon has made landfall 6 times, so far:

Thursday, May 14

San Policarpo, Eastern Samar - 12:15 pm

Dalupiri Island, Northern Samar - 10:15 pm

Capul Island, Northern Samar - 10:30 pm

Friday, May 15

Ticao Island, Masbate - 12 am

Burias Island, Masbate - 3 am

San Andres, Quezon - 7:45 am

Ambo is still moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h), set to cross more areas in Luzon.

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 125 km/h and gustiness of up to 165 km/h, though it is expected to gradually weaken as it moves over land. Its previous highs were maximum winds of 155 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h on Thursday. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Check the latest list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals below. (READ: Why is it now called tropical cyclone 'wind' – and not 'warning' – signals?)

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 to 170 km/h, or strong to destructive typhoon-force winds during the passage of the typhoon)

western part of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Balatan)

extreme western part of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena)

Burias Island

Marinduque

eastern part of Quezon (Polillo, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Pagbilao, Sampaloc, eastern Tayabas, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)

eastern part of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Mabitac, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti)

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 to 120 km/h, or strong to damaging gale-/storm-force winds during the passage of the typhoon)

southeastern part of Pangasinan (Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Bayambang, Bautista, Basista, Malasiqui, Alcala, Sto Tomas, Urdaneta, Villasis, Rosales, Asingan, Sta Maria, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Tayug, San Manuel, San Nicolas, Natividad)

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Batangas

rest of Laguna

rest of Quezon

western part of Masbate (Balud, Mandaon, Aroroy, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Milagros) including Ticao Island

rest of Camarines Norte

rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

southern part of Catanduanes (San Andres, Virac, Bato)

eastern part of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Calatrava, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan)

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 to 60 km/h, or strong to near-gale-force winds during the passage of the typhoon)

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

rest of Pangasinan

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Zambales

Bataan

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

rest of Catanduanes

rest of Masbate

rest of Romblon

extreme northeastern part of Capiz (Pilar, Panay, Roxas, Ivisan)

northeastern part of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad)

western part of Northern Samar (San Vicente, Capul, San Antonio, Allen, Victoria, San Isidro, Biri, Lavezares, Rosario, San Jose)

PAGASA updated its rainfall outlook for Ambo as well, adding more areas, including Metro Manila.

Friday, May 15

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Bicol

Quezon

Aurora

Marinduque

Laguna

Rizal

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Saturday, May 16

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Floods, landslides, and even lahar from Mayon Volcano are possible. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an advisory on Wednesday, May 13, warning that rainfall from Ambo might mix with volcanic deposits from Mayon's 2018 eruption, which could result in lahar or volcanic mudflows.

The typhoon may also cause storm surges up to 2 meters high in the next 24 hours, which might lead to "potentially life-threatening coastal inundation." These areas should watch out for possible storm surges:

Bicol

Quezon

Aurora

Sea travel remains risky for all vessels in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals.

Ambo is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday, May 18. By then, it is likely to have weakened already into a tropical depression.

Ambo is the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2020. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2020)

In PAGASA's climate outlook, it gave the following estimates for the number of tropical cyclones in the next 6 months:

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 to 4

August - 2 or 3

September - 2 or 3

October - 2 or 3

Ambo's arrival comes as the Philippines faces the coronavirus outbreak, with 11,876 cases as of Thursday. (READ: Social distancing 'per family' at Typhoon Ambo evacuation centers) – Rappler.com