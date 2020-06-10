What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) off Eastern Samar and the southwesterly windflow or winds from the southwest are bringing rain to parts of the country on Wednesday, June 10.

In an advisory issued 11 am on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is located 30 kilometers east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

This LPA could develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, according to PAGASA. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

If it becomes a tropical depression, it would be the Philippines' second tropical cyclone for 2020 and would be named Butchoy. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2020)

"Due to its proximity to land, tropical cyclone wind signals may be hoisted immediately in the initial severe weather bulletin once this LPA develops into a tropical depression," added PAGASA. (READ: Why is it now called tropical cyclone 'wind' – and not 'warning' – signals?)

The LPA and the southwesterly windflow are bringing rain to the areas below on Wednesday.

Widespread moderate to heavy rain

Eastern Visayas

Scattered to widespread light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Bicol

rest of Visayas

Scattered light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

southern part of Quezon

Romblon

Marinduque

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands

Zamboanga Peninsula

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Soccsksargen

Northern Mindanao

Caraga

PAGASA warned that floods and landslides could occur "during heavy or prolonged rainfall."

Fishermen and those with small vessels are also "advised to take precaution" in the eastern seaboard of Bicol and Eastern Visayas.

So far, the Philippines has had one tropical cyclone in 2020 – Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) last May. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

In PAGASA's climate outlook, it gave the following estimates for the number of tropical cyclones in the next 6 months:

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 to 4

August - 2 or 3

September - 2 or 3

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

The state weather bureau is expected to declare the onset of the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat and the start of the rainy season in June. – Rappler.com