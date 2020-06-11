What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Butchoy was in the vicinity of Bulacan late Thursday evening, June 11, with Pampanga and Tarlac the next areas in its path.

In an online briefing past 11 pm on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Butchoy was already in Baliuag, Bulacan.

It accelerated from 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) to 25 km/h, still moving west northwest.

Butchoy maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The tropical depression earlier made landfall twice in the province of Quezon – first in Polillo at 5:30 pm, then in Infanta at 6 pm.

Signal No. 1 is still up in these areas:

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

southern part of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis)

Metro Manila

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

northern part of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Panukulan, Burdeos, Polillo, Patnanungan, Jomalig)

PAGASA said areas under Signal No. 1, the Visayas, Southern Luzon, and the western part of Mindanao may have occasional gusts due to Butchoy and the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. (READ: Why is it now called tropical cyclone 'wind' – and not 'warning' – signals?)

Butchoy will also continue to trigger rain on Friday, June 12, Philippine Independence Day. Here is PAGASA's updated rainfall outlook:

Between Thursday evening, June 11, and Friday noon, June 12

Moderate to heavy rain with at times intense rain

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Occidental Mindoro

Light to moderate rain with at times heavy rain

rest of Luzon

Visayas

Caraga

Davao Region

Between Friday noon and evening, June 12

Moderate to heavy rain

Zambales

Bataan

Pangasinan

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Light to moderate rain with at times heavy rain

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Panay Island

rest of Mimaropa

rest of Ilocos Region

rest of Central Luzon

Affected areas are advised to be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA also warned that moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.2 to 3.4 meters high, will persist in the seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas in the next 24 hours.

Those with small vessels should not set sail, while larger vessels "must take precaution against rough seas," said the state weather bureau.

Based on Butchoy's latest forecast track, it could leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Friday evening or early Saturday morning, June 13.

Butchoy is the Philippines' second tropical cyclone for 2020. The first was Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) last May.

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2020)

In PAGASA's climate outlook, it gave the following estimates for the number of tropical cyclones in the next 6 months:

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 to 4

August - 2 or 3

September - 2 or 3

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

– Rappler.com