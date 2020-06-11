What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Butchoy continued to move relatively quickly over Central Luzon in the early hours of Friday, June 12, prompting the lifting of Signal No. 1 in several areas.

In a bulletin issued 2 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Butchoy is already in the vicinity of Mabalacat, Pampanga.

The tropical depression is still moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h), now heading for Zambales.

It made landfall twice in the province of Quezon on Thursday, June 11 – first in Polillo at 5:30 pm, then in Infanta at 6 pm.

At the moment, Butchoy continues to have maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

But with the tropical depression swiftly passing through land, Signal No. 1 has been lifted for Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Quezon, and Aurora. Only the following remain under Signal No. 1 as of 2 am on Friday:

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Metro Manila

PAGASA said areas under Signal No. 1, the Visayas, Southern Luzon, and the western part of Mindanao may have occasional gusts due to Butchoy and the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. (READ: Why is it now called tropical cyclone 'wind' – and not 'warning' – signals?)

The state weather bureau also said parts of the country will be rainy on Friday, Philippine Independence Day. There may be flash floods or landslides if the rainfall is heavy or prolonged.

Moderate to heavy rain with at times intense rain

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Occidental Mindoro

Light to moderate rain with at times heavy rain

rest of Luzon

Visayas

Caraga

Davao Region

The seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas will still have moderate to rough waters, with waves 1.2 to 3.4 meters high.

Those with small vessels should not set sail, while larger vessels "must take precaution against rough seas," said PAGASA.

Butchoy is likely to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Friday evening or early Saturday morning, June 13.

Butchoy is the Philippines' second tropical cyclone for 2020. The first was Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) last May.

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2020)

In PAGASA's climate outlook, it gave the following estimates for the number of tropical cyclones in the next 6 months:

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 to 4

August - 2 or 3

September - 2 or 3

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

– Rappler.com