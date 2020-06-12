What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Butchoy left landmass through the province of Zambales on Friday morning, June 12, Philippine Independence Day.

In a bulletin issued 8 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Butchoy is already 50 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.

The tropical depression had just crossed the region of Central Luzon overnight, after making landfall twice in Quezon province.

Its landfalls on Thursday, June 11, were in Polillo at 5:30 pm, then in Infanta at 6 pm, both areas in Quezon.

As of Friday morning, Butchoy was still moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It continues to have maximum winds of 45 km/h, while its gustiness slightly decreased from 75 km/h to 70 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Only the following areas remain under Signal No. 1:

Zambales

western part of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Alaminos City, Burgos, Dasol, Mabini, Sual, Labrador, Infanta)

Areas under Signal No. 1, the Visayas, Southern Luzon, and the western part of Mindanao may have occasional gusts due to Butchoy and the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. (READ: Why is it now called tropical cyclone 'wind' – and not 'warning' – signals?)

Though the tropical depression is no longer over land, rainfall will also continue in parts of the country on Friday. Possible hazards include flash floods and landslides.

Moderate to heavy rain with at times intense rain

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Occidental Mindoro

Light to moderate rain with at times heavy rain

rest of Luzon

Visayas

Caraga

Davao Region

Moderate to rough waters are again expected in the seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas, with waves 1.2 to 3.4 meters high.

Those with small vessels should not set sail, while larger vessels "must take precaution against rough seas," said PAGASA.

Butchoy is likely to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Saturday morning, June 13.

Butchoy is the Philippines' second tropical cyclone for 2020. The first was Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) last May.

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2020)

In PAGASA's climate outlook, it gave the following estimates for the number of tropical cyclones in the next 6 months:

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 to 4

August - 2 or 3

September - 2 or 3

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

– Rappler.com