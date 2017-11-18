The easterlies will affect the Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao regions while localized thunderstorms may bring rain over Metro Manila

Published 8:55 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Expect rain over various parts of the Philippines on Sunday, November 19, as the easterlies and localized thunderstorms affect Metro Manila, and the regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao.

The bureau warned of possible blooding and landslides, possible strong wings, and scattered light to moderate and possible heavy rains.

The same could be expected in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, with partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

The Ilocos, Cordillera, and Batanes regions can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Coastal waters in the same regions will be moderate to rough, blowing from the northeast. The rest of the country will experience slight to moderate winds from the east to southeast.

Tropical storm Kirogi, known as Tino in the Philippines, was located 130 kilometers west northwest of Pagasa Island in Palawan, or outside the Philippine area of responsibility. – Rappler.com