Published 7:50 PM, November 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of the country can expect light to moderate and at times heavy rain on Sunday, November 25, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said the provinces of Quezon and Aurora may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms because of the tail-end of a cold front.

The Davao Region, Soccskargen, and Maguindanao province may experience the same, because of a low pressure area.

The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, may bring cloudy skies with light to moderate rains over the Cordillera and Cagayan Valley regions.

The northeast monsoon will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain over Metro Manila, the Ilocos region, and the rest of Central Luzon.

The rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Coastal waters in Luzon and Eastern Visayas will be moderate to rough, while the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have slight to moderate coastal waters.