SPOTLIGHT VISAYAS: Daily news and latest updates from central Philippines

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The Visayas, in central Philippines, is smallest of the main island groups both in terms of total land area and population. It has only 16 provinces, grouped into three regions. While the Visayas accounts for only 20% of the country’s population, two of its regions are among the five most populous in the country. It is home to the most vote-rich province, Cebu, historically considered the Philippine capital in the larger south.
Spotlight Visayas brings you developing stories and special features from the regions of Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.
Bookmark and refresh this page for updates.
LATEST UPDATES
Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia questions South Road Properties as Sinulog site
CEBU, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia threw a damper on preparations for the Sinulog Festival 2023, questioning the Cebu City government’s decision to make the South Road Properties (SRP) the site of the January 15 festival highlight.
In a live-streamed press conference on Monday, January 9, Garcia said choosing the SRP as festival site would cause massive problems for commuters coming from southern towns to visit the city center to pay homage to the Senior Santo Niño at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu City.
Read full story here.
No booze, no street parties, no signal jam for Sinulog 2023
Read full story here.
Chinese ambassador’s Boracay visit hints at return of biggest tourist market
BORACAY, Philippines – Aklan officials and and local government and business leaders in the country’s premier tourist destination on Monday, January 9 said they expect the return of Chinese tourists a day after meeting with Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Ambassador Huang Xillian.
“We talked about the possibility of the return of Chinese tourists soon. We are happy about his visit,” Malay Mayor Floribar Bautista said in a phone interview with Rappler.
Bautista joined Aklan Governor Jose Enrique M. Miraflores and other officials, as well as some business leaders in the meeting with Huang Sunday noon at the Henann Regency Resort.
In a Facebook post, Huang said discussions included future cooperation in tourism and opportunities in agriculture, including the hybrid rice, bamboo industry, fruit plantations, fisheries, and education.
Carcar City wins Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023 festival showdown
CEBU, Philippines – The contingent from Carcar City won this year’s Sinulog sa Kabataan held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, January 8.
Carcar City won P500,000 as winner for Ritual Showdown, plus P150,000 more for winning Best in Musicality and Best in Costume, and came in third place for Street Dancing.
The Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City won the Street Dancing category and was second in Musicality.
Read full story here.
50,000 devotees flock to opening of Kalibo’s Sto. Nino Ati-Atihan
KALIBO, Philippines – More than 50,000 devotees flocked to the opening of the Kalibo Santo Niño Ati-Atihan Festival on Friday, January 6 after a two year break forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bishop Jose Corazon Tala-oc presided over a Mass at the Cathedral Parish of St. John the Baptist, the seat of the Kalibo Diocese, and led the procession around the Kalibo Pastrana Park.
The diocese also launched the first of the nine novenas, which will continue until the culmination of the Ati-Atihan on January 15. Bishop Tala-oc offered the first day novena for the soul of Pope Benedict XVI who died on December 31.
While smaller than the mammoth festivities of Cebu, which also started its Fiesta Señor celebration on January 5 and the secular Sinulog festival on January 6, or Iloilo City’s Dinagyang spectacular, it is the biggest in Aklan province, where the Ati-Atihan festival originated as a religious feast for the Santo Niño in the 17th century.
Read full story here.
Drinking spree leads to dismissal of 4 Negros Occidental Capitol workers
BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has dismissed four employees of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) for engaging in a drinking session while on official travel.
Provincial Legal Officer Alberto Nellas, Jr. said dismissal for grave misconduct of engineers German Abihay, Ramelo Letran, Rezin Palacios, and Project Development Assistant Maria Luisa Abaño is final and executory, but the four can file an appeal with the Civil Service Commission (CSC).
During their July 15, 2022 official trip to Victorias City, the four failed to show up for the return trip to Bacolod City. When their driver found them drinking in a restaurant, one of them allegedly cursed at him.
In response to show-cause orders, one of the OPA personnel said it would have been an insult to refuse the hospitality of their counterpart in the host city,
Dismissal means the four will forfeit their retirement benefits, have their eligibility canceled, and be perpetually disqualified from holding public office or taking civil service examinations.