Not in PH? DOT probes ‘stock footage’ allegation in new tourism video

During the various meetings and consultations, the DOT 'repeatedly sought confirmation from DDB on the originality and ownership of all materials contained in the AVPs and key visuals presented to the Department,' says tourism chief Cristina Frasco

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) said it was now conducting a probe into allegations that some of the videos used in the new ‘Love Philippines’ tourism campaign were stock videos.

“As one of the many other forthcoming components of the launch of the enhanced tourism campaign, the DOT’s contracted agency, DDB Philippines, prepared and published an [audio-visual] presentation which has recently been the subject of scrutiny on the alleged use of non-original shots in certain parts of the AVP,” DOT Secretary Cristina Frasco said in a statement late Saturday, July 1.

“The DOT is currently conducting an exhaustive investigation to determine the veracity of, and to gather the full faculty of facts on, these allegations,” the tourism chief added.

On Saturday, some social media users pointed out that parts of the video clips used in the country’s new tourism video campaign, which launched the new slogan, “Love the Philippines,” were stock footages from a Storyblocks, a stock media subscription company.

In various Facebook posts, the users alleged that the clips showing the rice terraces, swimming dolphins, a fisherman casting a net, and sand dunes, came from the said stock media company. Some of the users added certain footages were allegedly not shot in the Philippines.

In her statement, Frasco said that during their meetings with the agency, DDB confirmed the originality of the materials used in the video.

“During the various meetings and consultations held relative to the tourism brand enhancement, the DOT, for its part, repeatedly sought confirmation from DDB on the originality and ownership of all materials contained in the AVPs and key visuals presented to the Department. In ALL these occasions, DDB repeatedly assured the DOT that the originality and ownership of all materials are in order,” the DOT secretary said.

Frasco added: “While no public funds have been paid for the AVP in question as this particular component of the launch was released on the account of DDB, the DOT holds the responsibility of promoting the country to the highest standard.”

The DOT chief also noted that the agency “will not hesitate to exact accountability.”

On June 29, the tourism chief said in an interview with CNN Philippines’ “The Source” that the “Love the Philippines” campaign is worth P49 million. Frasco said the cost included “the entire study [of] coming up with a logo,” including other components of the campaign.

Last week, the DOT launched the new tourism slogan in a bid to lure more tourists to visit the country. Frasco said the rebranding was a response to the changing demands of the tourism industry, as well as the shifting preferences of tourists amid the pandemic. – Rappler.com