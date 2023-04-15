‘Manifesting, believing’ works: Stories from 2022 Bar passers

BAR EXAM RESULTS. Emotions run high as hopeful lawyers and their loved ones gather at the Supreme Court grounds for the 2022 Bar exam result on April 14, 2023.

'Take time to believe; it’s important to believe,' says Earvin James Atienza, who passed the Bar on his second try

MANILA, Philippines – Tears, embraces, cheers, and arms in the air – these were some of the sights among Bar takers as they learned the results of the 2022 Bar on Friday, April 14.

Even though the Supreme Court said it would post results online, Bar takers and their loved ones on Friday flocked to the High Court compound in Padre Faura, Manila, where a screen had been set up to display the names of the passers. They were there to observe what some may call a tradition in the journey of new lawyers.

On Friday, 3,992 out of 9,183 examinees passed the Bar Examinations chaired by Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa.

One of the passers was Kristen Balan, a registered nurse, who became the first lawyer in her family.

At the back of her cell phone, there is a yellow strip of paper that reads “Atty. Kristen Roseljoy C. Balan, RN.” She said she wrote her name with an “Atty.” prefix even before the results came out.

Manifesting works, she said.

Jayson Francisco, a licensed electrical engineer, also passed the bar.

He said his advocacy for “fairness” encouraged him to pursue law.

Meanwhile, Earvin James Atienza passed the Bar on his second attempt. During his first take, he said he could not concentrate because his father was diagnosed with cancer.

James lost both his parents amid his journey to pass the Bar. A friend’s letter persuaded him to try taking the Bar one more time.

“Minsan ang circumstances ay hindi mababago…. Take time to believe; it’s important to believe. Kasi sa Bar, ang kalaban natin ay sarili natin,” said James. (Sometimes, circumstances can’t change…. Take time to believe; it’s important to believe. Because in the bar, we are our own rivals.)

James plans to continue his advocacy on human rights, and return to his volunteer work at the Ateneo Human Rights Center.

– With reports from Jairo Bolledo/Rappler.com