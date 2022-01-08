Stricter rules for unvaccinated travelers, residents in Zamboanga Sibugay

Unvaccinated residents are barred from entering and transacting in all offices and establishments, and even taking tricycles. Travelers are required to show RT-PCR test results and vaccination cards.

ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY, Philippines – Governor Wilter Palma on Friday, January 7, signed an executive order that bans incoming travel and restricts the movement of the unvaccinated in his province.

Palma’s order, which takes effect on Tuesday, January 11, bars unvaccinated travelers from entering Zamboanga Sibugay.

It also restricts unvaccinated residents from entering private and government offices, and commercial establishments.

Neither can the unvaccinated access public transportation in Zamboanga Sibugay beginning next week until January 31.

Palma’s order was issued on the same day the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the first documented COVID-19 Omicron variant case in Mindanao.

Mindanao’s first known Omicron case is a 40-year-old seafarer who traveled from Kenya to Iligan City in Northern Mindanao before New Year’s Day. He arrived via a Qatar Airways flight to Cebu, was quarantined for days, and then proceeded to travel to Iligan via the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental.

Palma signed the order after he met with members of the provincial COVID-19 task force, which recommended the “no vaccination, no entry” policy in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

Aside from restricting the unvaccinated from entering and transacting in all offices and establishments, and even taking tricycles in the province, travelers will also be required to show RT-PCR test results and vaccination cards.

“I will take full responsibility,” said Palma as he anticipated protests and legal challenges.

Palma said he felt there was a need to take stricter and more proactive measures in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Zamboanga Sibugay, however, continued to maintain a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases despite relaxing its public health rules in October 2021.

As of Friday, the province recorded a new COVID-19 infection and a total of nine active cases.

