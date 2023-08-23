SC affirms Ombudsman in P400-M graft charge vs SAF officers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This is in connection with ghost repairs involving 28 light armored vehicles used by the Special Action Force and the Regional Mobile Group of the PNP

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman did not commit grave abuse of discretion when it found probable cause to charge three officers belonging to the Philippine National Police-Logistics Support Service (PNP-LSS) with graft and malversation through falsification of public documents, the Supreme Court said in a decision dated July 25 but uploaded only on August 23.

This was in connection with ghost repairs amounting to P409.7 million involving 28 light armored vehicles (LAVs) used by the Special Action Force (SAF) and the Regional Mobile Group of the PNP.

The High Court’s First Division rejected the petition filed by Henry Duque, Rainier Espina, and Eulito Fuentes seeking to reverse Ombudsman resolutions that said there was probable cause to charge them before the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan.

Duque, according to the Ombudsman, signed bidding documents for the purchase of tires and the refurbishing and repair of V-150 light armored vehicles. It was made to appear that public bidding was held when in fact there was none. Duque recommended the awarding of contracts that turned out to be grossly disadvantageous to the PNP.

LSS supply accountable officer Fuentes was accused by the Ombudsman of accepting and certifying that the equipment and materials that were procured were in good order and condition, whereas Espina, who used to be management division acting chief, was accused of processing payments without exercising due diligence.

The three petitioners claimed that in issuing three resolutions – one on December 27, 2012, a joint one on January 18, 2013, and a third one on July 8, 2013 – the Ombudsman violated their right to due process. The 25-page decision penned by Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, however, affirmed findings of the Ombudsman. – Rappler.com