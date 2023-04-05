2022 Bar Exams results will be released on April 14 – SC

BAR SEASON. Bar examinees arrive at the De La Salle University in Taft Avenue in Manila, for the first day of their exams on November 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – After over four months since the examinations were held in November 2022, the results of the last Bar Exams will be released on April 14, Friday, according to the Supreme Court (SC).

In the notice to the 2022 Bar examinees released by the Office of the 2022 Bar chair, the SC said the results will be released and uploaded in the High Court’s official website on April 14, after the SC’s special En Banc session for the exams. The SC’s website can be accessed here.

The notice was signed by Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, the 2022 Bar Examinations chair.

READ the Notice to the 2022 Bar Candidates https://t.co/2JWxJ3BNI2 #GetThatBar2022 #Bar2022 pic.twitter.com/AXCnlkqJtX — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) April 5, 2023

Aside from the list of successful examinees, the results will also include the successful Bar passers who obtained the 30 highest total averages. In addition, law schools that obtained the five highest Bar passers’ percentages will also be announced, the High Court added.

The SC also advised the Bar passers to await further announcements regarding the clearance procedure and the oath-taking and roll-signing scheduled on May 2, 2023.

“The Bar candidates who were conditionally admitted to take the 2022 Bar Examinations and have passed the same shall be allowed to join the Oath-Taking Ceremony after they have submitted the requisite documents within the period previously given to them to accomplish the same,” the SC added.

Recently, the High Court also announced that the Bar admission fee for the passers increased from P3,750 to P5,000. The raise would cover the higher operations cost, including expenses for the oath-taking and roll-signing ceremonies, according to the SC.

The 2021 Bar Exams, chaired by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, had 8,241 passers out of over 11,000 takers, with a record-breaking passing rate of 72.28%. This is considered one of the highest passing rates, although the highest in history is still the 1954 Bar Exams with 75.17%.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Bar Examinations will be held in September, with only three exam dates: September 17, 20, and 24. – Rappler.com