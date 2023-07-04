Supreme Court berates law enforcers, prosecutors over botched drug case

'The utter disregard for the law demonstrated by these actors is reprehensible,' the High Court says, referring to the lapses of law enforcers

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC), in a decision made public on Monday, July 3, berated law enforcers, prosecutors, and a Valenzuela court over a botched drug case that led to the acquittal of the two accused.

In a decision promulgated on February 21, and penned by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, the High Court said “it is truly regrettable” that the Hough Court must acquit Robert Uy, his co-accused Willie Gan. Uy, Gan, and four others had been charged with violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The SC said the police and prosecutors “must exercise more prudence” with their compliance with Section 21 of RA No. 9165, which discusses custody and disposition of dangerous drugs.

“The instant case reveals the law enforcement agents’ complete ignorance of the requirements of Sec. 21 of RA No. 9165. The pieces of evidence submitted in the instant case, such as the photographs taken of the warehouse, demonstrate an utter lack of care in complying with the requirements of the law,” the SC said.

“The utter disregard for the law demonstrated by these actors is reprehensible,” the Court added.

What was even “more reprehensible,” the SC said, is the “error” committed by Valenzuela City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 171 in its penalty against Gan – a mere sentence of up to 14 years and eight months and a fine amounting to P300,000.

Section 11 of RA 9165 imposes far stiffer penalties: life imprisonment to death, and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million in cases involving methamphetamine or shabu weighing 50 grams or more.

“Willie Gan evidently did not anymore appeal the RTC Decision because the lower penalty imposed was advantageous to him. Notably, the prosecution did not even question the insufficient penalty imposed against Willie Gan,” the SC said.

The High Court also noted that the case initially involved at least five Chinese and one Filipino – Uy – but only the latter and Gan were convicted by the Valenzuela court.

Uy had filed a petition before High Court seeking to reverse and set aside the Court of Appeals (CA)’ decision dated April 25, 2019. The appellate court’s decision modified the June 30, 2014, joint decision of the Valenzuela City court in two cases involving the accused.

What happened before

Uy, along with Ong Chi Seng (Jackie Ong), Co Ching Ki (Chai Ong), Tan Ty Siao, Go Siak Ping, and James Go Ong (Willie Gan), were charged with violation of Section 5, in relation to Section 26(b), Article II of RA 9165. The six were also charged with illegal possession of drugs under the law.

In an order dated January 20, 2011, the RTC dismissed the cases against Jackie Ong, Tan Ty Siao, and Go Siak Ping on the basis of a demurrer to evidence – which has the same effect as acquittal. The court said “there is no proof that the three accused participated in the bribe made by Co Ching Ki to Police Senior Inspector Rainerio De Chavez (PSI De Chavez) since the testimonial evidence only established that it was Co Ching Ki who spoke with PSI De Chavez about said offer.”

The RTC, in its 2014 decision, found Uy guilty beyond reasonable doubt while Gan was also convicted The rest of the accused were acquitted.

Uy brought the case to the CA, which affirmed the lower court’s ruling with some modifications in 2019. Gan earlier filed a notice of nonappeal.

The ruling

After a review of records, the High Court said Uy must be acquitted of his two charges due to reasonable doubt. The SC said the seizure of large amount of drugs “does not detract” from the obligation to prove corpus delicti – or the principle stating that no person should be convicted of a crime without enough evidence proving that the crime had actually occurred.

In the case, the prosecution failed to prove that Uy had possession, “either actual or constructive,” of the items seized during the November 11, 2003 operation, said the SC.

“Accused-appellant could not have had actual possession of the items seized from the warehouse because he was already in custody of the police officers when the search of the warehouse was conducted on November 11, 2003. It was simply impossible for accused-appellant to have had actual

possession of said drugs since he was already in custody,” the High Court said.

The SC also emphasized that the law requires the accused to have dominion and control over the place where the drugs were found to establish violation of the law. This element was missing in the case, the magistrates said in their decision.

The Court added that due to the failure of law enforcement agents to comply with the mandatory requirements of the law, Uy must be acquitted. The law originally required that three witnesses – any elected official, a member of the media, a representative from the Department of Justice (DOJ) – should be present during the inventory and photography of the seized items.

However, in the other operation in question, the SC said it was unclear if the cop marked the seized items and if the marking was done in Uy’s presence. “Certainly, there is nary any allusion as to the presence of the three required witnesses during said marking. There is also no inventory receipt,” the Court said.

On the other operation, the Court said the prosecution failed to present photographs of the seized items: “While photographs were indeed taken at the site of the operation, these photographs are merely of the warehouse gate, exterior, door, the operatives while securing the specimens recovered inside the warehouse, a general photo of the items found inside the warehouse, and the operatives together with the items inside the warehouse.”

The SC said it finds “untenable” the grounds raised by the prosecution to justify the absence of three required witnesses during the November 10 operation, and the absence of a DOJ representative in the November 11 incident. The High Court added the acquittal also extends to Gan because “it is applicable and favorable to him,” despite his non-appeal. – Rappler.com