SC junks petitions challenging government’s COVID-19 regulations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PANDEMIC. Health workers in Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Luz, Cebu City prepare to transfer positive covid19 patients into an isolation area on April 21, 2020.

The High Tribunal unanimously votes to dismiss the consolidated petitions due to violation of the doctrine of hierarchy of courts

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) dismissed various petitions challenging the COVID-19 regulations issued by the Philippine government.

In a press release on Thursday, July 13, the High Court announced that its en banc dismissed the petitions challenging the constitutionality of pandemic regulations issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases in the Philippines (IATF), government agencies, and local government units.

The petitions are as follows:

GR No. 258619 (Jose C. Montemayor, Jr. v. IATF), filed on February 17, 2022

GR No. 258746 (Passengers and Riders Organization (Pasahero), Inc. v. Francisco Duque III, February 23, 2022

GR No. 260327 (Nicanor Jesus P. Perlas III, et al. v. IATF, et al), May 12, 2022

The High Tribunal unanimously voted to dismiss the consolidated petitions due to violation of the doctrine of hierarchy of courts. In junking the petitions, the SC said the cases were dismissible for violating the said doctrine “as the resolution of the issues raised therein required the determination and adjudication of extremely technical and scientific facts that necessitates the conduct of a full-blown proceeding before a court of first instance.”

The doctrine of hierarchy of courts means the judiciary observes a certain hierarchy of its courts. In Gios-Samar, Inc. vs. Department of Transportation and Communications, the SC said the doctrine applies generally to cases involving factual questions. Since the High Court is not a “trier of facts,” it cannot entertain cases involving factual issues.

In their cases, the petitions contended that the IATF and other agencies’ issuances trampled on their right to life and liberty, without due process of law. They also alleged that the orders “constituted an impairment of their right to travel, as well as an infringement of the equal protection clause for applying only to those without access to private vehicles, and is discriminatory against the unvaccinated.”

The petitioners also said the issuances “embody” a mandatory vaccination policy “considering that the use of public transportation is an essential part of Filipino life.”

The challenged issuances are as follows:

IATF Resolution No. 148-B, 148-G, 149, 150, 155, 163, and 164

IATF Guidelines on Nationwide Implementation of

Alert Level System for COVID-19 Response dated February 27, 2022

MMDA (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority) Resolution No. 22-01

DOTr (Department of Transportation) DO (Department Order) No. 2022-001

DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) Memorandum Circular Nos. 2022-002 and 2022-008

LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board) Memorandum Circular No. 2022-001

DepEd-DOH (Department of Education-Department of Health) Joint Memorandum Circular No. 001, Series of 2022

DOH Department Circular No. 2022-0131

Makati City Ordinance No. 2022-005

IATF Resolution No. 148-B requires all public and private establishments to order eligible employees tasked to work on-site to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or “else subject themselves to RT-PCR testing every two weeks at their own expense, among others.”

The SC’s decision came more two months after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an end to COVID-19 as a “global health emergency.” However, the WHO’s announcement did not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a global health threat.

DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa, who was recently appointed the country’s health chief, said he would recommend lifting the COVID-19 public health emergency. – Rappler.com