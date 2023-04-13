With emphasis on justice: Supreme Court launches new lawyer’s oath

NEW OATH. Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen leads justices, lawyers, and other professionals in reciting the new lawyer's oath launched on April 13.

The lawyer's oath 'binds all lawyers as a source of obligations such that its violation is a ground for suspension, disbarment, or disciplinary action'

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday, April 13, launched the new lawyer’s oath – the same day the High Court instituted the new code of conduct for lawyers.

During the inauguration of the new Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA), a guide for the conduct of lawyers, the SC unveiled the new oath. In his message, Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, who authored the new oath, explained its relevance in the legal profession.

Earlier, the high tribunal said the lawyer’s oath “binds all lawyers as a source of obligations such that its violation is a ground for suspension, disbarment, or disciplinary action.” One of the significant changes in the new oath is the inclusion of “justice” and other important words, which, according to Leonen, is essential to the foundation of being a lawyer.

Back in January this year, Leonen said that “for the longest time,” the old lawyer’s oath had been used by lawyers even though it did include the concept of – and access to – justice.

Below is the full text of the new lawyer’s oath:

“I (name) do solemnly swear that I accept the honor, privilege, duty, and responsibility of practicing law in the Philippines as an officer of the court, in the interest of our people.

I declare fealty to the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines.

In so doing, I shall work towards promoting the rule of law in a regime of truth, justice, freedom, love, equality, and peace.

I shall conscientiously and courageously work for justice as well as safeguard the rights and meaningful freedoms of all persons, identities, and communities. I shall ensure greater and equitable access to justice.

I shall do no falsehood nor shall I pervert the law to unjustly favor or prejudice anyone.

I shall faithfully discharge these duties and responsibilities to the best of my ability, with integrity and utmost civility.

I impose upon myself without mental reservation nor purpose of evasion for the believers so help me God.”

Leonen’s message

During the oath and code’s launch, Leonen reminded his fellow legal professionals that lawyers become lawyers because “they can ethically serve others.” He also noted that the old oath did not contain the “ambitions” in the 1987 Constitution, among others.

“Besides being drafted in archaic language, repeating Western colonizers, it did not draft the ambitions of our present constitution, which in turn was the result of historic expression of our peoples in various revolutions, including the one in 1986,” the senior associate justice said, referring to the People Power uprising in 1986 that led to the fall of the Marcos dictatorship.

Leonen also reiterated that the old oath did not highlight lawyers’ responsibility to do justice.

“Our present oath as lawyers also does not contain the expression of our most important duty: to do justice – or even to ensure access to justice. Our present oath is also silent about what distinguishes our profession, when we do what we do: civility. Civility, even in times of adversarial conflict, is our guarantee of our understanding of humanity,” he said. – Rappler.com