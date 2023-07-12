SC releases list of local testing centers for 2023 Bar exams

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BAR SEASON. Different emotions prevailed as the Supreme Court announced the 2022 Bar exam result on April 14, 2023. 3,992 out of 9,183 hopefuls passed and Czar Matthew Gerard Dayday from the University of the Philippines topped the November exams.

Six local testing centers are in Metro Manila, three each in Luzon and Visayas, and two in Mindanao, the SC says

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC), through the office of the 2023 Bar chair, released the final list of local testing centers for the upcoming 2023 Bar Examinations.

In its Bar Bulletin No. 4, the SC announced that six testing centers are in Metro Manila, while the rest are in select areas of the country. The centers are as follows:

Metro Manila:

San Beda University – Manila

University of Santo Tomas

San Beda College – Alabang

University of the Philippines Diliman

Manila Adventist College

University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City

Luzon:

Saint Louis University

Cagayan State University

University of Nueva Caceres

Visayas:

University of San Jose – Recoletos

University of San Carlos

Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation

Mindanao:

Ateneo de Davao University

Xavier University

The SC also announced that San Beda College – Alabang will serve as the national headquarters for the 2023 Bar exams, where the SC will be supervising and directing the operations of other local testing centers during the examinations.

Meanwhile, qualified applicants can select their preferred venue through the Bar Applicant Registration Information System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA) during the selection period. BARISTA may be accessed through this link.

Qualified applicants may also choose to take the exams in any testing center, subject to the availability of slots.

“Thus, they shall not be barred from selecting the law school where they graduated as their LTC, or an LTC that is located farthest from their present address, as long as there is an examinee slot available,” the SC said, adding that the venue selection would be on July 24 and 25, in two time slots each day.

For the complete guidelines on the selection of testing centers, qualified applicants may access this link.

The 2023 Bar, chaired by Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, will be held in “three non-consecutive days, in a span of eight days.” The exams will be held on September 17 (Sunday), September 20 (Wednesday), September 24 (Sunday) – different from the usual four-day examinations.

As to coverage, Associate Justice Hernando already announced last year that the exams will be divided into six core subjects, distributed in three days. Two subjects will be taken up per day – one in the morning, and another in the afternoon. – Rappler.com