SC affirms oil exploration deal with China, Vietnam unconstitutional

The High Court's en banc denies with finality the motion for reconsideration due to lack of merit

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) has affirmed the unconstitutionality of the joint oil exploration deal among Philippine, Chinese, and Vietnamese firms, the High Court’s Public Information Office announced on Wednesday, July 5.

The High Court’s en banc denied with finality the motion for reconsideration against its original decision declaring the Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU among China National Offshore Oil Corporation, Vietnam Oil and Gas Corporation, and Philippine National Oil Company) void and unconstitutional.

The SC said the motion, filed by the respondents through the Office of the Solicitor General, was denied due to lack of merit.

“In a Resolution in Bayan Muna Party-List Representatives Satur C. Ocampo and Teodoro A. Casiño, et al. [Petitioners] v. President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, et al.[Respondents] (G.R. No. 182734), the Court held that the motion for reconsideration merely repleaded the issues raised in the comment and memorandum, which the Court had already passed upon in the assailed Decision,” the High Court said.

With a vote of 12-2-1, the SC, in January, voided the agreement and said that only the Philippines can supervise the exploration of its natural resources. The agreement involved a 142,886-square-kilometer area in the South China Sea, with 80% of the said area within the Philippine 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

The SC case stemmed from the petition for certiorari and prohibition filed by former Bayan Muna lawmakers Satur Ocampo, Teodoro Casiño, and other Makabayan bloc members filed on May 21, 2008.

JUST IN. The SC affirms the unconstitutionality of the Arroyo-era joint exploration deal among Philippine, Vietnamese, and Chinese oil firms.



The SC En Banc denied the motion asking it to reconsider it decision declaring the deal unconstitutional. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/kJNWfSoQYO — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) July 5, 2023

Resolution

In denying the motion, the SC said the agreement is unconstitutional because it involves the exploration of the country’s natural resources. The SC noted that the agreement clearly involves exploration as stated in the clause: “to engage in a joint research of petroleum resource potential.”

The respondents insisted that the agreement did not involve exploration by assailing the definition of “exploration” under the Republic Act No. 387 or Petroleum Act of 1949. The respondents argued that it was already repealed by Presidential Decree (PD) No. 87 or Oil and Exploration and Development Act of 1972.

However, the SC said that the PD does not provide a “contrary definition” for exploration, and does not define the said term. – Rappler.com