Supreme Court: 2022 Bar Exams to push through as scheduled in November

SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka says the expected number of takers decreased from 10,075 to 9,916

MANILA, Philippines – Supreme Court (SC) spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka said on Tuesday, November 1, that 2022 Bar Exams will push through as originally scheduled.

“Per SC Spokesperson, Atty. Brian Hosaka: The 2022 Bar Exams will proceed on November 9, 13, 16, and 20 as originally scheduled and announced in Bar Bulletin No. 6, S. 2022,” the High Court announced.

In a message to reporters on Monday, Hosaka also said the expected number of takers for the 2022 exams decreased from the originally approved applicants.

“The latest information I received last week is that there are 9,916 expected examinees for the 2022 Bar Exams to be held on November 9, 13, 16, and 20. There were originally 10,075 approved applicants for the Bar exams this year,” Hosaka said.

Hosaka added they have yet to determine the reason for the withdrawal of some of the applicants.

“I don’t know the reasons for their withdrawal to take the 2022 Bar Exams. Yes, I believe a formal notice would have to be sent by them to the Office of the Bar Confidant,” he explained.

The expected number of takers for this year is lower compared to the 2020/2021 Bar Exams, which had a total of 11,402 examinees. Meanwhile, the number of 2022 Bar Exam takers is much higher compared to the 7,685 in 2019.

When asked if the Office of the Bar Confidant (OBC) received petitions to move the Bar Exams, Hosaka responded on Monday: “I think it would be premature to say that the OBC has received a formal request or petition on this considering the official holidays. I would have to wait for Nov. 2 to be able to respond to your question.”

The OBC is an office of the High Court that has custody over Bar and other records of lawyers. In announcing the dates of Bar Exams back in August, the SC said the schedule is already set “except for unforeseen circumstances and contingencies which may necessitate a rescheduling.”

The 2022 Bar Exams is chaired by SC Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa. He earlier announced that the exams will cover eight subjects and adopt a three-examiner policy.

In Bar Bulletin No. 10, the SC announced that the exams would be held in 14 local testing centers all over the country: five in Metro Manila, and three each in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The full list of local testing centers can be accessed in this link.

The syllabi for Civil, Commercial, Criminal, Labor, Political, and Remedial Law, released by the SC, are available in this link. – Rappler.com