SC suspends ex-press secretary Trixie Angeles over abusive, offensive language

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) imposed a six-month suspension on former Malacañang spokesperson Trixie Cruz-Angles for violation of the Code of Professional Responsibility (CPR), the old code of conduct for lawyers.
In a decision uploaded on July 18, the SC found Angeles and another respondent, Ahmed Paglinawan, guilty of violating Rule 8.01, Canon 8 of the old lawyers’ code of conduct. The High Court also “sternly warned” the two that a repetition of the act they committed will be dealt more severely.
“From the foregoing, it is clear that respondents employed language, which are grossly abusive and offensive, which are not befitting the dignity of the legal profession. Hence, the imposition of disciplinary liability is warranted,” the SC said.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.