Jairo Bolledo

SC suspends ex-press secretary Trixie Angeles over abusive, offensive language

FORMER SECRETARY. In this photo, then-incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles says she and her team have been attending to transition concerns.

Rappler

'From the foregoing, it is clear that respondents employed language, which are grossly abusive and offensive, which are not befitting the dignity of the legal profession,' the SC says

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) imposed a six-month suspension on former Malacañang spokesperson Trixie Cruz-Angles for violation of the Code of Professional Responsibility (CPR), the old code of conduct for lawyers.

In a decision uploaded on July 18, the SC found Angeles and another respondent, Ahmed Paglinawan, guilty of violating Rule 8.01, Canon 8 of the old lawyers’ code of conduct. The High Court also “sternly warned” the two that a repetition of the act they committed will be dealt more severely.

“From the foregoing, it is clear that respondents employed language, which are grossly abusive and offensive, which are not befitting the dignity of the legal profession. Hence, the imposition of disciplinary liability is warranted,” the SC said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. – Rappler.com

Jairo Bolledo

Jairo Bolledo is a multimedia reporter at Rappler covering justice, police, and crime.
