Supreme Court terminates ex-cop in viral road rage video

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court, in a press release on Wednesday, August 30, confirmed that the former policeman seen in the viral road rage video used to work for the High Court.

The SC said Wilfredo Gonzales was a coterminous employee under the office of Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario, but his employment was already terminated on Sunday, August 27, “upon discovery of the incident.” The termination happened the day after the video went viral.

The High Court, however, has yet to provide more details about Gonzales, specifically his employment history with them.

The Department of Justice (DOJ), for its part, issued a statement on Tuesday, August 29, clarifying that the dismissed cop was not their employee.

Over the weekend, Gonzales’ video alighting a red sedan and physically assaulting an unarmed cyclist went viral on the internet. The dismissed police threatened the cyclist by drawing and cocking his firearm. Speculations about his employment started to float when social media users pointed out that Gonzales was wearing a shirt similar to uniforms worn by government employees.

Sixty-three-year-old Gonzales is a former cop who served in the police force for more than 20 years under the Quezon City Police District (QCPD). He previously faced an administrative case for grave misconduct in 2006, which later led to his dismissal from service.

According to Gonzales’ dismissal order seen by Rappler, he was officially dismissed on June 7, 2018, for grave misconduct, during the time of former Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde. The dismissal order was dated June 29, 2018.

The dismissed cop was only identified during a press conference organized by the office of QCPD chief Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III on Sunday – although organizing a briefing with a suspect is not part of the PNP’s direct mandate. Amid the backlash over the press briefing, Torre announced his resignation on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by PNP chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr.

Gonzales faces an alarm and scandal complaint filed by the QCPD. – Rappler.com