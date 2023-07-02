Supreme Court issues writ of kalikasan vs Altai, DENR, MGB

Sibuyanons protesting the mining exploration activities of Altai Philippines Mining Corporation appeal to scientists and researchers familiar with Sibuyan Island – hailed as the 'Galapagos of Asia' – to help them in their case

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a writ of kalikasan against Altai Philippines Mining Corporation, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in relation to a petition seeking to protect Sibuyan Island in Romblon from environmental destruction due to mining activities.

In its June 13 resolution, the High Court gave the respondents 10 days to comment following the issuance of the writ, and also referred the case to the Court of Appeals “for further reception of evidence” pursuant to the case.

The Court, however, denied Sibuyanons’ request for a temporary environmental protection order.

Sibuyanons filed a petition before the Supreme Court in February, seeking to “enjoin the ongoing environmental destruction of Sibuyan Island and the attempt to illegally export nickel ore for shipment to Hong Kong, China, sans the requisite permits and public consultation.”

Around the same month, the DENR suspended Altai’s mining exploration activities in Sibuyan Island, Romblon, in light of alleged violations of environmental regulations such as lack of permits to construct a causeway and cut trees. (READ: Suspension of Altai mining ops in Sibuyan welcomed, but ‘fight far from over’)

The writ of kalikasan is a legal remedy that protects the rights of Filipinos to a balanced and healthful ecology.

Call for help

Environmentalist Rodne Galicha, a Sibuyanon and executive director of Living Laudato Si, said that the issuance of the writ of kalikasan “is a significant step to secure and protect one of the country’s last ecological frontiers, Sibuyan Island, and its communities.”

He made an appeal to members of the academe who are familiar with Sibuyan Island as home to many endangered Philippine flora and fauna.

“We appeal to all researchers and scientists all over the country and the world who studied the unique geology and biodiversity of our island, please continue sending your testimonies,” he said.

“Sibuyan Island’s fate in the hands of exploiters will not only affect the island’s fragile ecology but also that of global biodiversity systems due to presence of many endangered flora and fauna both discovered and yet to be discovered and documented,” he added.

Sibuyan Island is a biodiversity hot spot hailed as the “Galapagos of Asia.”

Sibuyanons have been asking the DENR to revoke Altai’s mineral production sharing agreement. The DENR has so far promised to send their experts to the island and open communication lines with residents. (READ: ‘We want her audience’: DENR chief urged to cancel Altai’s mining permit in Sibuyan) – Rappler.com