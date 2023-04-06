Marcos Cabinet gets lowest satisfaction rating among top gov’t institutions – SWS

DISCUSSION. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr meets his cabinet in Malacanang on October 11, 2022.

The Cabinet's net satisfaction rating drops by 11 points among 35- to 44-year-olds, and all top four government institutions get their lowest ratings from the Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet received the lowest satisfaction rating among the country’s top four government institutions in the Social Weather Stations (SWS) 2022 last quarter survey.

Filipinos gave high satisfaction or “very good” net satisfaction ratings for the Senate, the House of Representatives, the Supreme Court (SC) and the Cabinet in the survey conducted from December 10 to 14, 2022.

But the Cabinet’s 59% satisfaction rating was way below the Senate’s 75% rating. The House of Representatives got 63% and the SC 62%.

Of the respondents, 6% were dissatisfied with the Senate and 7% were dissatisfied with the House. The SC and the Cabinet were tied with 9% of respondents dissatisfied.

The Fourth Quarter 2022 survey used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The sampling error margins are ±2.8% for national percentages, and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Still ‘very good’

President Marcos’ Cabinet scored “very good” in all areas except in the Visayas.

In Mindanao, it was +53. Metro Manila was slightly lower at +52, and Balance Luzon also had +52.

The Cabinet scored “good” in the Visayas at +43.

Balance Luzon was the only region where satisfaction in the Cabinet increased from +44.

Satisfaction fell slightly from October’s +57 in Metro Manila, +64 in Mindanao, and +53 in the Visayas.

The Marcos Cabinet scored “very good” in rural areas, +55, and “good” in urban areas, +45.

October’s net satisfaction in rural areas was around the same at +53, but there was a drop in urban areas, which had +50.

Across basic demographics, the Cabinet scored “good” to “very good.”

But among 35- to 44-year-olds, the Cabinet’s net satisfaction rating dropped by 11 points from +60 to +49.

The Marcos Cabinet scored “very good” among the following groups:

Women (+52)

18- to 24-year-olds (+55)

55 years old and above (+50)

Non-elementary graduates (+57)

Elementary graduates (+51)

Senior high school or vocational graduates (+54)

Meanwhile, the Cabinet was “good” for the following groups:

Men (+48)

25- to 54-year-olds (+49 each)

Junior high school graduates (+47)

College graduates (+42)

Senate with highest net satisfaction

The Senate garnered the highest net satisfaction rating in Mindanao, at +81, followed by Balance Luzon at +68, Metro Manila at +63, and the Visayas at +59.

Mindanao was the only major area where the Senate got an “excellent” rating, while the rest were “very good.”

The Senate’s net ratings increased from October 2022, except for the Visayas.

Then, it was +73 from Mindanao, +59 in balance Luzon, and +58 in Metro Manila. It was +68 in the Visayas in October.

The Senate got an “excellent” rating in rural areas and “very good” in urban areas.

It had a net satisfaction of +77 in rural areas, an increase from October’s +66. In urban areas, the Senate’s net satisfaction hardly changed from October’s +61 to December’s +60.

The chamber scored “very good” to “excellent” net satisfaction ratings across basic demographics, hardly varying by sex, age group, and educational attainment. The range was between +61 to +72.

House, SC steady at ‘very good’

The House of Representatives scored a net satisfaction rating of “very good” in all areas.

Mindanao had the highest net satisfaction rating of +65, followed by Metro Manila at +54, Balance Luzon at +53, and the Visayas at +52.

The SWS did not note significant changes compared to the October survey.

The House became slightly more popular with rural areas, and slightly less popular among Filipinos in urban areas.

In rural areas, the House had a net satisfaction rating of +63 – still “very good” – but scored +48 in urban areas, which is a downgrade to “good.” In October, it was +57 in rural areas, and +54 in urban areas.

Like the Senate, the House enjoyed a mostly consistent net satisfaction rating among basic demographics. Notably, there was a 10-point increase among 18- to 24-year-olds from +57.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, scored similarly to the House, with a “very good” net satisfaction rating in all island groups with +55 in Mindanao, +53 in Balance Luzon, +52 in Metro Manila, and +51 in the Visayas.

The net ratings rose from October’s +43 in Metro Manila and +46 in Balance Luzon, but fell slightly from the previous +54 in the Visayas and +60 in Mindanao.

More Filipinos were also satisfied with the SC in rural areas, +58, than urban areas, +48.

The age group of 45- to 54-year-olds and college graduates spoiled the SC’s consistent “very good” ratings across basic demographics.

The middle-aged group had a net satisfaction rating of +48, while college graduates had +36 net satisfaction, which are interpreted as “good.”

Around the survey period in December 2022, some headlines included the Philippine Statistics Authority’s announcement of the country’s inflation rate jumping further to 8%, the highest recorded in 14 years.

OCTA Research released results of a survey that found that 36% Filipinos were dissatisfied with the Marcos administration’s response to controlling inflation.

Meanwhile, lawmakers tackled the controversial Marcos-pushed Maharlika wealth fund, and President Marcos left for Belgium to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-European Union summit.

Also in the same period, the Senate and the House of Representatives began hearing bills on making the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) a priority legislative agenda of the Marcos administration. A Senate panel passed the bill looking to penalize discrimination against Filipinos based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression (SOGIE). – Rappler.com