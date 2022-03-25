All systems go for Dagupan City, as rivals begin motorcade, rally

CAMPAIGN. Former Mayor Belen Fernandez motorcade in the eastern part of Dagupan City.

However, the rush-hour campaign motorcades did not sit well with some motorists

DAGUPAN CITY, Pangasinan – It’s all systems go for local candidates nationwide, as the almost two-month campaign period for local lawmakers begin today.

In Dagupan City, incumbent Dagupan City Mayor Marc Brian Lim drew first blood as he began his 7am citywide motorcade beginning at the Dagupan City Plaza. Prior to this, a 6am Thanksgiving Mass was held at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist.

ROAD MAYHEM. Traffic jam caused by Lim’s motorcade along the western part of the city during the rush hour. The traffic jam extended until Binmaley town. (Photo by Lynette Iris Paed)

Lim, with his running mate Carlos Fernandez who recently passed the Bar exam, is set to take on former Mayor Belen T. Fernandez who is seeking a comeback, allied with nephew, incumbent Vice Mayor Dean Bryan Kua, to run in the same position anew.

Fernandez will hold the team’s proclamation rally at 5 in the afternoon today at the CSI Helipad.

Rush-hour mayhem

Longer motorcade does not mean better – especially during rush hours. Not everyone enjoyed Lim’s 7am motorcade. Motorists, particularly westbound, were irked at the traffic jam caused by Lim’s demonstration.

MOTORCADE. Brian Lim’s motorcade along Tapuac road (Screenshot from Mayor Brian Lim live video).

Others had to turn around, only to find that it was also congested in other areas of the city.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Fernandez, launched the motorcade at a later hour, deep in the eastern part of the city going westwards. – Rappler.com