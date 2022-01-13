Tacloban City implements ‘no vax card, no entry’ policy

CHECKPOINT. Tacloban City traffic enforcers check travelers at the San Juanico Bridge border checkpoint on June 9, 2021.

The city is the only Eastern Visayas area under Alert Level 3

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – Persons in this city will need to present their vaccination card before entering business establishments starting Friday, January 14.

Executive Order No. 2022-01-001, which Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez issued on Thursday, January 13, also requires non-fully vaccinated travelers to present either a negative RT-PCR test administered within 72 hours or a negative Rapid Antigen Test administered within 24 hours prior to their arrival.

Fully-vaccinated persons need to present their vaccination cards at checkpoints.

The new rules bar non-fully vaccinated individuals from indoor public spaces, except if they are procuring essential goods and services.

Tacloban is the only area in Eastern Visayas under Alert Level 3.

The city health office said there were 221 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, January 12.

The Department of Health Eastern Visayas COVID-19 update on January 13 showed 104 new cases in the city, up from 87 on January 12.

The city also has an average daily attack rate of 5.49 per 100,000 population, almost double the 2.77 ADAR on January 12. – Rappler.com

Brynch Bonachita is a Visayas-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.