Look back: The Taguig-Makati saga, and the clans who’ve figured in it

MANILA, Philippines – For over three decades, the cities of Makati and Taguig were involved in a squabble over its borders. Key to the squabble was a development that is now a major source of income for Taguig City: the posh Bonifacio Global City (BGC), hub to several Filipino and multinational companies and a prime address for the country’s upper class.

The war, set mostly in the courts and occasionally in the court of public opinion, finally saw an end in late September 2022, when the Supreme Court ruled with finality that the disputed areas – BGC and nearby “embo” barangays (Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, Pembo, South Sembo, West Rembo) were under the jurisdiction of Taguig. The High Court, in a ruling released on April 4, said no more motions or communications would be entertained related to the case.

As in most other cases in the Philippines about borders, territory, and politics, the Taguig-Makati dispute is also explicably linked to political clans and power blocs – including clans that are still in power in the two rich cities.

When did the dispute begin?

The legal battle began in 1993 when Taguig City asked a Pasig City court to affirm two presidential orders – issued in 1992 by the late Cory Aquino and in 1993 by the late Fidel Ramos – that identified certain barangays as part of Taguig. The orders were part of a bigger move to sell and develop portions of Fort Bonifacio, the proceeds of which would be used to modernize the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

But those orders seemingly contradicted two presidential proclamations – issued in 1986 by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and in 1990 by Aquino – which specified that certain parts of Fort Bonifacio were under Makati’s boundaries.

In 1996, Makati asked a Makati Regional Trial Court to stop Taguig from collecting taxes related to the areas in question, including Bonifacio Global City. The Makati court later dismissed that petition on account of forum shopping.

While the Pasig Court sided with Taguig in 2011, the Court of Appeals (CA) in 2013 sided with Makati, declaring the Marcos and Aquino presidential proclamations constitutional and valid.

Dynasties, clans

It’s in 2013, following Makati’s first big win in the legal war, that the conflict peaked and niceties sunk to their lowest. It’s also this part in the sordid take of Taguig and Makati where the political clans that rule both local and national politics enter the picture.

A word war, which later turned into a war via banners, ensued in late 2013, after the CA ruling in favor of Makati.

The city, headed then by Jejomar “Junjun” Binay Jr., insisted right away that Makati would take over the contested areas, including the posh BGC. Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano criticized Binay, calling on him to be “responsible” in his statements. The CA decision then, after all, was still appealable all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Binay Jr. is the son and namesake of former vice president Jejomar Binay, who himself was mayor of Makati for several decades. Cayetano, meanwhile, is the wife of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano. Makati is ruled by the Binays and their allies, while Taguig, at that point, had become a Cayetano bailiwick.

Years later, Cayetano would lead a Senate investigation on allegations of corruption against Binay Sr. when he was still mayor.

Then-mayor Junjun Binay, on September 9, paid a surprise visit to Cayetano at the Taguig City hall, during which he offered Taguig an income-sharing deal with regards to Fort Bonifacio.

At the same time, Junjun Binay was calling on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to transfer jurisdiction of BGC from the Taguig to Makati police, units that are both under the Southern Police District. Then-Interior Secretary Manuel “Mar” Roxas, whom former vice president Binay defeated in 2010, said jurisdiction of the booming commercial and residential district would only be transferred to Makati once a court rules with finality.

The media word war ended in September 2013 when the CA barred government officials, lawyers, and witnesses from making public statements over the dispute.

Cayetano is mayor of Taguig once again, following a short stint in Congress when she hit her term limit as mayor. Makati’s mayor is no longer Junjun Binay but his sister, Abigail “Abby” Binay.

The sons of two of the three presidents whose orders were involved in the dispute have also ended up presidents themselves. The late Benigno Simeon Aquino III, only son of Cory, was president when the CA made its decision siding with Makati in 2013.

In 2022, when the Supreme Court ruled with finality in favor of Taguig, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the strongman, is the sitting president. – Rappler.com