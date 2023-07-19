Tboli draws inspiration from tribal deity to top MSU graduating class

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP OF THE CLASS. Tboli Brent Licayan and his mother Rebecca are in tears as the graduating student's name is called to receive top honors in General Santos City.

'We live in a remote place, and I knew of no one then who could be... a real-life inspiration, so I turned to Tudbulul,' says MSU-CSSH valedictorian Brent Loyd Licayan

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – For the marginalized Tboli indigenous peoples’ tribe, education is important as they see it as a way to liberate themselves from cultural stereotypes borne out of the little understanding that lowlanders have about them.

With this in mind and drawing inspiration from a mythical tribal deity, Brent Loyd Licayan persevered in his studies amid challenges. His perseverance paid off when he graduated as the valedictorian of the Class of 2023 of the College of Social Sciences and Humanities (CSSH) at the state-run Mindanao State University (MSU) in General Santos City on Friday, July 14.

Out of the 324 CSSH graduates this year, 140 were conferred with honors – 16 magna cum laude and 124 cum laude, according to CSSH dean Carmela Ong.

The 23-year-old Licayan, an English language studies major, was conferred magna cum laude, the same feat his mother Rebecca achieved when she earned her degree in education from Notre Dame of Marbel University in 1994.

A proud Licayan said he is the third magna cum laude graduate in Tboli town, South Cotabato, and “the first is my mother.”

Choice of path

Licayan’s mother, now an elementary school principal in Tboli, said she was surprised by her son’s feat, learning about it only when his name was called as valedictorian.

“Parents must let their children choose their path in life,” she said, recalling the time when her son refused to heed her and her husband’s wish for him to pursue a degree in medicine.

Licayan was made to take a scholarship program for a medicine degree, which he passed, but he still insisted on taking language studies instead.

In remote tribal communities, where people are often deprived of the education they need, there are always those who find the courage to get a formal education and excel, he said, citing the many awardees in his class who, like him, belong to indigenous tribes.

“Who would have thought that from those fledgling people, who lacked power in determining and forging their destiny against the backdrop of contemporary politics, people who are resolute in deciding for their advancement would rise?” Licayan told Rappler on Friday, July 14.

Licayan described the difficulties in many indigenous communities in the country where students have to brave long walks over treacherous trails, even wading through rivers, just to get to school.

At times, he said, the IP students are exposed to life-threatening situations when there are recurring calamities, hostilities, and threats from armed groups that roam remote villages.

Role model

During his childhood, Licayan said he was taught by his parents to have an inspiration, a role model whose experiences and principles they can use to guide them as they grow up.

“We live in a remote place, and I knew of no one then who could be an ideal figure, a real-life inspiration, so I turned to Tudbulul,” Licayan said.

Tudbulul is a mythical hero popular among the Tboli who look up to the warrior god because of his never-say-die attitude.

Based on the Tboli narrative, the god Tudbulul led his people’s battles against foreign invaders, riding on a flying white horse with a sword raised to the sky.

The character Tudbulul also plays an important part in preserving and conveying the tribe’s customary laws to the young Tboli generation.

Reflecting on the Tudbulul narrative, Licayan said he was able to develop a passion to commit himself to do “even what seems to be impossible for the sake of our tribe.”

Such determination, he said, was reinforced by the principles he learned from his father, a school principal like his mother.

He said his father taught him to strive to excel in whatever he does so that even if he falters, he would still be seen as good at it.

‘We have come a long way’

He said he will use his scholastic achievement to inspire more IP youth, being a role model for them to do well in their small hillside village of Lemsnolon in Tboli town.

Licayan said it would be his way of giving back to the tribal community where he was “fortunate to grow up, and where people look after each other in an atmosphere of harmony and friendship.”

In Lemsnolon, people live with simplicity, but parents strive hard to be able to send their children to school, he said.

Licayan urged other graduates from indigenous communities to “show and prove that excellence knows no ethnicity, religion, and gender, and that it is ripe for the taking for anyone with willingness and resolve.”

“Deng mayuk kut lan (We have come a long way),” Licayan addressed his fellow Tboli classmates. “This reminds us that others have paved the way for our successes, like my mother and father before me and our ancestors before us.” – Rappler.com