Brawl in Laoag: Team Marcos vs Team Fariñas

TENSION. Former Laoag city Mayor Roger Fariñas holds a press briefing on April 27, a day after he and his sons, Raffy (left) and incumbent Laoag councilor Roger John (right) figured in a commotion with rival candidates from Team Marcos.

The fierce battle for Laoag’s top post is between the Marcos clan's bet, the Fariñas camp, and the Marcoses' estranged cousin

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte – With less than two weeks left before the May 9 polls, Ilocos Norte’s rival clans, the Marcoses and the Fariñases, engaged in campaign headquarters and street scuffles on Tuesday, April 26.

The first incident at the headquarters of city council bet and businessman Bryan Alcid involved former Laoag mayor Roger Fariñas. The second happened right after – a street confrontation between Roger and his son, reelectionist city councilor Roger John “RJ” Fariñas, and incumbent Vice Mayor Vicentito “Toto” Lazo, who is running for mayor with the backing of the Marcos clan.

Both sides accused each other of triggering the fights.

Roger is the older brother of gubernatorial candidate Rodolfo “Rudy” Fariñas, who is seeking to unseat Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc, son of Senator Imee Marcos.

On the other hand, the battle for Laoag City’s top local post is a three-way fight between Lazo, Chevylle Fariñas, and incumbent mayor Michael Marcos Keon, an independent candidate who was dropped from the Team Marcos slate. Chevylle is the widow of the late longtime mayor of Laoag, Michael Fariñas, nephew of Roger and Rudy.

Another key local race is the fight between Rudy Fariñas’ daughter, 1st district Representative reelectionist Ria Fariñas, and neophyte Sandro Marcos, son of presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Video clips of the two separate incidents went viral on social media. But the police in a briefing on Wednesday, April 27, did not identify the individuals involved.

City police chief Lt. Col. Joemar Labiano said they are investigating the two “connected” incidents in the villages of Mangato and Buttong.

Trespassing

In the first video, a woman is seen on the floor after getting hit near the gate of Alcid’s headquarters. She was identified as councilor Alcid’s wife, Jojami Lei.

Jojami told a press conference Tuesday that Roger Fariñas trespassed without permission into their private property, which also hosts their family business.

Two security aides were hurt and Jojami said she was “pushed, kicked, and strangled from behind,” prompting her to take medical treatment. Roger Fariñas and his companions also grabbed “documents” inside their property, she added.

INJURY. Jojami Lei Alcid holds a press briefing on April 26, few hours after she figured in a scuffle with candidates from Team Fariñas in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte. Sitting beside her is her husband, businessman and council bet Bryan Alcid. Photo courtesy of Bryan Alcid official facebook page.



In a press briefing on Wednesday, Roger said he was allowed in after knocking four times.

According to him, mayoral candidate Chevylle Fariñas and other candidates from the family were on a house-to- house campaign when he saw people lined up outside a building. He approached the queue. “I was not even aware that the property was owned by the Alcids,” said Roger in Ilokano.

Roger said a woman in line claimed that they had been told a politician would be giving out money.

The Alcids denied Roger’s claim. “The elections are approaching so we asked them to come. So after going from house to house, we talk to the people,” councilor Alcid said in Ilocano.

Roger, on the other hand, said videos circulating online were“spliced” and that he did not take any documents from the Alcids.

He said that after allowing him in, people tried to stop him from going out of the compound. His son RJ said people tried to “detain” his father because he managed to take a video of an illegal election activity. RJ added that they have a video of what transpired in the compound but they have not released that so far.

Vote buying or selling is a prohibited act under the Omnibus Election Code, involving penalties of imprisonment for one to six years, disqualification to hold public office, and forfeiture of one’s right to vote.

Street confrontation

The second video shows a commotion in Mangato village between Roger Fariñas and Lazo, who is running for city mayor.

Lazo, Roger, and his son RJ are heard hurling insults at one another until the police arrive to pacify them.

Lazo, who joined the Alcids in Tuesday’s press briefing, said he was on a house-to-house campaign in Barit when Alcid called about the incident.

He was on his way to the Alcid headquarters when he saw Roger’s vehicle and tried to trail him. “This was the reason why we followed them so that the police would know where to look for them,” he said in Ilocano.

RJ said he tried to rescue his father and brother after the latter called that they were being trailed.

“I spotted my father’s vehicle after I was asked to go to them. I stopped and got out of my car. [Lazo], who was trailing my father, also got out of his car and tried to engage us in a fight,” he said in Ilocano.

RJ said civilians bearing what looked like “guns” approached them. He then introduced himself as a sitting councilor of Laoag.

Police said responders did not arrest the civilians because they did not have a “personal knowledge” that they were carrying firearms.

“Haan tay a maibaga a kasdiay didiay nu makitatayo ti video. Haan a exact or precise nga information didiay a naipakita a paltog idiay video,” said Labiano. (“We cannot say that is what happened if we look at the video. The information from the video that it was a gun is not exact or precise.”)

Police said that both parties will pursue legal complaints against each other.

Labiano said they would try to beef up checkpoint and patrolling to ensure peace and order in the city. – Rappler.com