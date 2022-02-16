32 test results show Omicron triggered January surge in Cagayan de Oro

VITAL SIGNS. Cagayan de Oro public health front-line workers check on the vital signs of a resident before she is given a COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Mayor Oscar Moreno says 32 city residents, confirmed to have been infected by the COVID-19 Omicron variant, have been declared clinically recovered weeks ago

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Dozens of specimens from Cagayan de Oro that were sent to the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) in January showed COVID-19 Omicron variant infections, indicating that the post-holiday surge in cases in the city was due to the spread of the more transmissible variant of the virus.

Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno on Tuesday, February 15, said 32 city residents who caught the virus were confirmed to have been infected by the Omicron variant.

All of them, however, were declared clinically recovered weeks ago by the Department of Health (DOH).

Dr. Teodoro Yu Jr., Cagayan de Oro City Health Office medical officer, said the 32 brought to 39 the number of COVID-19 Omicron variant infections recorded in the city since December 2021.

The city saw a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in January, blamed by local and health officials on the merrymaking and gatherings during the last Yuletide, and the complacency of people who saw the downward trend in infections during the last quarter of 2021.

The number of COVID-19 cases soared to three-digit numbers in a single day, and threatened the city’s public health system again in January. This prompted the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to place Cagayan de Oro in its list of areas under the stricter Alert Level 3.

Cagayan de Oro, however, reverted to the less strict Alert Level 2 on Wednesday, February 16, after the city saw its single-day number of documented COVID-19 cases significantly dropping to two-digit figures after one month. The city logged 16 new cases as of late Monday night, February 14, from more than 300 in January.

Yu said Cagayan de Oro documented as many as 313 new COVID-19 cases in one day during the height of the January surge.

Moreno told an online news conference the latest test results were “nothing to worry about… this is already history and released a month after the specimens were sent to the genome center.”

He said those found to be infected with the COVID-19 variant showed mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.

“They recovered quickly because they were vaccinated,” Moreno said.

City hall said it has so far fully inoculated 528,024 or 88.01% of those eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the city, and 555,888 others were already given their first jabs. Cagayan de Oro officials have raised their target to 599,929 people.

The local government also rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination program for five- to 11-year-old children in the city on Monday.

Of the 32 found to have been infected by the COVID-19 Omicron variant, 11 were male and 21 were female, including one who traveled from another country, said Yu. The specimens were separately sent for testing to the PGC from January 7 to January 17, but the results were only released on Valentine’s Day.

By the time the test results were announced by the PGC, those who were infected were already sent home from the city’s isolation facilities between January 23 and January 27, according to Yu.

Yu said a team of public health workers was fielded to start identifying the people who have had close contact with the 32 residents that got infected by the Omicron variant.

With the downtrend, Cagayan de Oro and its neighboring cities and provinces would be under the less strict Alert Level 2 restrictions until February 28 based on IATF Resolution No. 161-A. – Rappler.com