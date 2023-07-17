What you need to know about eLGU, eReport system

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

eLGU allows the public to digitally avail services of local governments, while through eReport they can report crimes and other incidents

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 17, launched the E-Local Government Unit (eLGU) and eReport system, as part of the government’s effort to digitize public transactions.

“This will compliment our efforts in eliminating unnecessary layers of bureaucracy as well as making government transactions easier and more efficient,” Marcos said.

Through eLGU, the public can avail of the following services from local governments:

Real Property Tax

Business Tax

Local Civil Registry

Community Tax

Ordinance Violation Receipts

Occupational Permit/Health Certificates

Business Permit Licensing

Barangay Clearance

Notice of Violations

This is currently accessible to at least 1,634 local government units across the country.

Meanwhile, eReport is a system that allows users to report crimes, outbreaks of fire, and emergency situations using their phones.

This is interoperable and linked with the Philippine National Police’s crime management response system called iReport and the Bureau of Fire Protection’s Fire Response Management System.

Both eLGU and eReport are accessible on eGov Super PH app, which was launched by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in June.

During his speech, he called on the DICT, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and LGUs to ensure efficient permit processing for the construction of telecommunications and internet infrastructures.

Digital governance is one of the priorities of the Marcos administration.

During Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address in July 2022, he said E-Governance Act was one of his legislative priorities. This seeks to establish an E-Government Master Plan which shall cover all e-government services and processes.

This measure which was certified as urgent by Marcos was passed by the House of Representatives in March. – Rappler.com