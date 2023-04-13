FAST FACTS: What does the House-approved, Marcos pet bill on e-governance contain?

The measure, listed as a priority by the Marcos administration, seeks to improve data-sharing among government agencies, but some opposition lawmakers worry it would heighten state surveillance

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives under the 19th Congress passed in March the E-Governance Act, a measure that was certified as urgent by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The bill, which had only four critics in the lower chamber, was among the bills specified by the chief executive during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July 2022.

At the time, he had underscored the need to digitize and harmonize government records across departments and agencies.

Here are things you need to know about the House-approved proposal.

The bill intends to create the Philippine Infostructure Management Corporation.

Proponents of the bill envision a so-called Philippine Infostructure Management Corporation, which would be tasked to manage the ICT assets of national government agencies, local government units, courts, and Congress.

It would also be at the forefront of implementing infrastructure programs such as the National Broadband Plan and Free WIFI for All, as well as expanding the National Government Data Centers and Government Clouds.

It would be a government-owned and controlled corporation attached to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) whose board of directors consists of:

chief executive officer appointed by the Philippine president

DICT secretary as ex-officio chairperson

Department of Budget and Management secretary as ex-officio vice chairperson

commissioner or deputy commissioner of the National Privacy Commission

commissioner or deputy commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission

Anti-Red Tape Authority director-general

one representative each from the (1) information technology and business process outsourcing industry, (2) telecommunications industry, and (3) local government units

The proposed PIMC, which shall have an authorized captial stock of P5 billion, divided into 5 million shares of common stock with a par value of P1,000 per share, shall be organized within a year from the passage of the bill.

If enacted, every government agency would have its own chief information officer.

Under Section 8 of House Bill No. 7327, every government agency would be authorized to create a plantilla post for a chief information officer (CIO), whose job is to ensure that ICT systems are properly implemented and compliant with the law.

As expert on the matter, the CIO must able to formulate plans on the introduction of emerging technologies to government agencies.

The DICT, meanwhile, would also be tasked to form a government-wide E-Governance Unified Project Management Office to address and manage the needs of government agencies in an efficient manner.

The bill seeks to develop an E-Government Master Plan.

The proposed measure intends to create the E-Government Masterplan, which will be the blueprint in developing e-government services.

The bill enumerates numerous e-government programs, some of which are:

Records and Knowledge Management Information System: aimed at managing government records efficiently

Integrated Government Network: an interoperable internal government network designed to simplify sharing and communication of data across all government agencies

Government Digital Payment Systems for Collection and Disbursement: an internet-based electronic payment facility

Public Financial Management System: designed to process government financial transactions efficiently

Procurement System: an auditable online system containing information on government procurement

Government Public Key Infrastructure Program: aimed at promoting paperless transactions and removing approval of signatories in the government, in order to reduce red tape

The bill garnered overwhelming support in the House.

Even though the bill was a priority of the administration, the formulation of the substitute bill that was elevated from the committee to the plenary took around eight months.

But it had near-unanimous support from the chamber: 304 lawmakers voted for its passage, while only four legislators opposed the bill.

“It is now high time to enact a law that would require all government agencies to transition to digital platforms,” said ICT committee chairman Toby Tiangco in his sponsorship speech in March. “The better, if not the best, solution is e-governance, which will provide time-bound and cost-effective delivery of service and transparency in the work for both the government and the citizenry.”

The three-member Makabayan bloc rejected the bill, fearing that the measure would heighten state surveillance.

“Data sharing between agencies will be seamless under the proposal, which means that even if not in the name of efficiency, government institutions would have access to data of ordinary Filipinos as long as it’s ‘in their mandate,'” Kabataan Representative Raoul Manuel had said. “We fear that institutions who twist their mandate to attack citizens critical of the government, like the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, will take advantage of this.”

Seven similar bills are pending in the Senate, including one which was introduced by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri. – Rappler.com