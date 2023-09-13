FAST FACTS: What’s in the MUP Pension System Act proposed in the House?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TROOPS. Armed Forces of the Philippines soldiers conduct a combined amphibious assault exercise during Exercise Alon as part of Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2023 in the Philippines.

President Marcos has made military pension reform a priority, and is said to be 'willing to spend his political capital' to make it happen

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives has come up with a single proposal to reform the generous pension system for military and uniformed personnel (MUP).

The MUP Pension System Act is a pet project of the Marcos administration, which has set a goal to pass it before end of 2023.

The House, as of Wednesday, September 13, is deliberating House Bill No. 8969, which is the consolidation of numerous bills that were taken up by an ad hoc panel led by ways and means chairperson Joey Salceda.

The proposal is the result of the House’s accommodation of the suggestions raised by Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro.

Here are key facts on the said measure.

How many trust funds will be created?

There will be two, namely:

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Trust Fund

Uniformed Personnel Services Trust Fund, intended for the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), and commissioned officers of the Hydrography Branch of the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA)

Who will contribute to the fund?

Only new entrants will be required to contribute 9% of their monthly compensation to the fund, with the national government providing 12% as its share.

Bill sponsor Salceda of Albay’s 2nd District said on September 12 that the provision for mandatory contribution of MUP in active service has been dropped.

Who will comprise the MUP Trust Fund Committee, and what will it do?

The MUP Trust Fund Committee will manage the trust funds and direct how their assets are managed. It will have the power to authorize necessary expenses to administer the trust funds.

The following will be the members of the MUP Trust Fund Committee:

Department of Finance secretary (chairperson) – tasked to come up with policies to ensure the MUP pension system is fiscally sustainable, and that its risks are manageable

Department of Budget and Management secretary

Department of National Defense secretary

Department of the Interior and Local Government secretary

Department of Justice

Department of Transportation

Executive secretary

President and general manager of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS)

AFP chief of staff

PNP chief

The Bureau of the Treasury will be the committee secretariat in charge of record-keeping, while the GSIS will serve as the fund manager tasked to come up with an investment management strategy.

Where will the funds come from?

The trust funds will be funded through capitalization and mandatory contributions.

Other funding source options include:

savings of the national government

unprogrammed appropriations and proceeds derived from the lease, joint development, auction of development rights, or disposition of government properties

investment income from the MUP Trust Fund

When the measure takes effect, the MUP Trust Fund Committee Secretariat will receive an initial amount of P50 million from the national government. Subsequent funding will come from the annual budget.

What happens to indexation?

The pension of retired MUPs will be automatically indexed at a rate not beyond 50% of the increase in the base pay of the MUP in active service holding the same rank during the same year.

For the first 10 years of the measure’s implementation, active MUPs’ base pay will have an annual adjustment of 3%.

Beneficiaries of deceased MUP will also get the same automatic indexation perks.

If there are adverse fiscal or economic conditions, the Philippine president has the power to adjust the pension at a rate lower than the adjustment prescribed, upon recommendation of the MUP Trust Fund Committee, subject to consultation with the Senate president and the House speaker, and upon certification of the Development Budget Coordination Committee.

What happens to indigent pensioners?

The MUP Trust Fund Committee is directed to formulate guidelines that would allow indigent pensioners to benefit from the trust funds.

Beneficiaries are those:

not gainfully employed

do not have a means of livelihood

are frail, sickly, or with a disability

have a high risk of subsequently falling back into survival level because they have little to no cushion from potential economic shocks

whose combined income from all sources do not meet their daily needs

What are other key provisions?

The mandatory age of retirement is set to 57 across all MUPs

Optional retirement will remain available for MUPs who have accumulated at least 20 years of satisfactory active service

An MUP who retires will automatically be granted a promotion of one rank higher.

The retirement and separation pay across all MUPs will be harmonized. See the table below:

Screenshot from the committee report on House Bill No. 8969, as of August 23, 2023.

Why is there a push for MUP pension reform?

The national government digs deep into its pockets every year to fully fund the pensions of MUP because active duty personnel do not contribute to the fund.

Military pension spending in 2022 reached P164 billion, already outpacing maintenance and other operating expenses as well as capital outlays.

Attempts to review the pension system date back to the early 2000s, but it’s a delicate subject that sometimes leads to decreased morale among military and uniformed personnel.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has made military pension reform a priority, and is “willing to spend his political capital” to make it happen, according to Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno. – Rappler.com