Third nationwide vaccination drive set for February 10 to 11

The government aims to vaccinate 5 million individuals for the third wave of 'Bayanihan Bakunahan'

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government aims to vaccinate 5 million individuals during the third wave of its nationwide vaccination drive dubbed “Bayanihan Bakunahan” on February 10 and 11.

During a Laging Handa briefing on Saturday, February 5, National Vaccination Operations Center Co-Lead Kezia Lorraine Rosario said 28 million are due for booster doses.

She said that additional vaccination sites will be set up in ecozones, industrial parks, and universities, to aid in reaching those who need booster shots.

The first nationwide vaccine drive, held from November 29 to December 3, helped vaccinate nearly 10 million Filipinos. However, several regions still lack access to sufficient vaccines.

The follow-up event for the nationwide vaccination drive, from December 15 to 17, was affected due to Typhoon Odette, which made landfall on December 16.

Meanwhile, the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years old is also set to begin on Monday, February 7. Rosario said they target to vaccinate around 1,000 children during the pilot, before the national rollout begins on February 14.