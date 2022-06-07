36 Years: It will get worse before it gets better

What did the 1986 People Power Revolution of mean then and what does it mean to Filipinos now?

MANILA, Philippines – Thirty-six years after the Philippines ousted the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, 31 million Filipinos elected his son and namesake, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as their new president.

What does this mean for Philippine democracy and history? On 36 Years, we try to find out.

For the first episode, we talk to historian Lisandro “Leloy” Claudio, a UC Berkeley assistant professor and Rappler contributor who has written about Philippine history and liberalism, and more importantly, told us on Election Day that when it comes to disinformation in the Philippines, it’s likely to get worse before it gets better.

Links to articles, topics, and content we discussed in the episode:

New episodes of 36 Years stream on Rappler’s social media pages every Tuesday night, with an audio-only version dropping on all podcast platforms every Thursday. – Rappler.com