20 towns in Eastern Visayas lack standard police stations

A PNP standard police station has 3 floors, is typhoon-proof, and situated at an ideal lot area of 400 square meters

SAMAR, Philippines – At least 20 municipalities in Eastern Visayas have no standard-type Philippine National Police (PNP) buildings, said the Eastern Visayas Police Regional Office (PRO 8).

A new P6-million PNP building was inaugurated Tuesday, January 31, Tagapul-an, a 5th class island town of Samar, which can only be reached via motorboat either from Calbayog or Catbalogan City.

Colonel Peter Libauan of the Samar Police Provincial Office (SPPO) led the turnover ceremony of the new municipal police station.

The PNP leadership thanked Tagapul-an Mayor Jun Limpyado, Samar Governor Sharee Ann Tan, Representative Stephen James Tan, and Vice Governor Arnold Tan.

Also applauded during the turnover ceremony was the construction company which completed the new police station ahead of schedule.

The vice governor also thanked the PNP for maintaining peace and order and keeping police services accessible to the public. “Now that our police had its comfortable MPS, we expect that they can now focus on their work and make their service accessible to the public,” he said.

Another newly-built PNP building worth P6.2-M was also inaugurated last January 23 in the municipality of Taft, in Eastern Samar.

Taft is one of the ancient pueblos of Samar situated in the eastern coast. It was called Tubabao or Tubabaw in early times. It is now a 4th class town with 18,786 people, according to 2020 census.

Eastern Visayas top cop Brigadier General Rommel Marbil, who led the inauguration ceremony in Taft, cited the importance of the new structure in the exercise of various functions of the town’s police force.

Most of Eastern Visayas towns and cities already have police stations built in the PNP standard design. A PNP standard structure has 3 storeys, is typhoon-proof, and located at an ideal lot area of 400 square meters.

The concrete building has a radio room, offices of various units, a briefing room, and a small lock up cell. The best feature of the PNP building design is its roof deck which allows police personnel to observe their immediate vicinity from above 24/7. The roof deck also serves as the work-out (physical fitness) area of the cops.

Most PNP buildings were built by the JFR Construction, a 100% Filipino owned firm.

JFR owner Jojo Remigio said: “Kahit na nasa island or mainland yung project (Even if the project is in an island or the mainland), we make sure that the project will be completed on the agreed time kasi may pangalan tayong inaalagaan (because we have a name to protect). We have this so-called commitment to pursue excellence.”

Remigio said they have completed PNP buildings in different Eastern Visayas areas, particularly in the municipalities of Abuyog and Tanauan, in Leyte; Tarangnan and Tagapul-an in Samar; and Taft in Eastern Samar. Remigio said they have pioneered a solar powered school building in Brgy. Patong, Calbiga, Samar. – Rappler.com

Ricky J. Bautista is an Aries Rufo Journalism Fellow.