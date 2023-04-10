Traffic to peak as travelers return from long Holy Week break

HOLY WEEK. Motorist coming back to Metro Manila from the provinces after the Holy Week break, experience light to moderate traffic at the NLEX Bocaue Toll Plaza on April 10, 2023.

Traffic along expressways, bus terminals, seaports, and airports is generally expected to peak from the evening of April 10 to the early hours of April 11

MANILA, Philippines – Following the Holy Week break, travelers can expect to run into some heavy traffic on their way back to Metro Manila – be it through land, sea, or air.

According to an advisory from NLEX Corporation, motorists should “expect a high volume of vehicles” going to Manila along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX). Traffic is expected to peak from the afternoon to midnight of Monday, April 10, and the early morning of Tuesday, April 11.

Here is the current situation at NLEX and SCTEX as motorists return to Metro Manila after the Holy Week break.



Traffic along the tollways is expected to peak in the evening of April 10 until the early morning of April 11. | @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/29I2StzGyd — Lance Spencer Yu (@lanceyu_) April 10, 2023

NLEX Corporation also provides live feeds of key points along NLEX and SCTEX which motorists can use to monitor traffic flow in real time.

SCTEX Live Traffic Situation https://t.co/sDUUg20416 — NLEX Corporation (@NLEXexpressways) April 9, 2023

For the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), peak volume is expected during the morning rush hour, as people resume work and classes.

Traffic along CAVITEX is expected to increase by 10% to 15% from 2022 levels, Mhanny Agusto, corporate communications supervisor of MPT South Management Corporation, told Rappler.

Meanwhile, foot traffic in the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) also rose to high levels throughout the Holy Week break. PITX management said they expected passengers to return from the provinces from Monday to Tuesday.

From March 27 to April 9, PITX served 1,361,154 passengers. As of 8 pm on Monday, foot traffic in the terminal has already surpassed the daily average, with more than 100,000 passengers recorded.

People were also crowding in ports as they returned to Manila. According to the Philippine Ports Authority, passenger volume peaked on Holy Wednesday around 233,000. On Easter Sunday, another 216,000 passengers were recorded.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) also reported high numbers of passengers flying back home after the holidays. From April 1 to April 9, MIAA has already recorded more than a million arrivals and departures, both internationally and domestically.

MIAA said that this reflected a general rise in travel compared to last year. In the first three months of 2023, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has handled more than double the volume of passengers that it did compared to the same period in 2022. – Rappler.com