LIST: Traffic, transport advisories for Holy Week 2023

Here are some advisories on road closures and transportation for Holy Week 2023

MANILA, Philippines – With the COVID-19 pandemic easing, Filipinos are expected to observe Holy Week 2023 by traveling to their home provinces or their favored holiday destinations, especially in consideration of the coming four-day weekend.

It is the first Holy Week celebration since the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines encouraged Catholics in October 2022 to return to the pews physically for Sunday Mass.

With the anticipated influx of the faithful, local government units (LGUs) have begun issuing advisories on road closures and traffic rerouting.

Rappler compiles traffic rerouting advisories, coding advisories, and transport terminal advisories for Holy Week 2023. This page will be updated as more advisories come in.

Metro Manila

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced the suspension of the implementation of the expanded number coding scheme from April 6 to 10.

The MMDA also announced that provincial buses will be allowed on EDSA on the following schedules:

April 3 to 5 – 10 pm to 5 am

April 6 to 10 – 24 hours

Provincial buses coming from North Luzon will end their trips at the bus terminals in Cubao, Quezon City, while buses coming from South Luzon terminate their trips at the terminals in Pasay City.

Navotas

The Navotas city government said in an advisory on Thursday, March 30, that it expects and influx of churchgoers on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday (April 6 and 7, respectively), particularly in Barangay Bangkulasi, where the Bahay ng Mahal na Señor is located.

City government will close M. Naval Street and North Bay Boulevard, from C4 Road to Lapu-Lapu Avenue from 6 pm on April 6, to 7 pm on April 7.

Motorists may take R-10 as an alternative route, the LGU said.

Agoo, La Union

The national highway in Agoo, La Union, will be closed on Tuesday, April 4, and Friday, April 7, at 4 pm.

Agoo police say the road closures would give way to to processions happening on those days.

Iloilo City

The IloIlo City Public Safety and Transportation Management office released an advisory for motorists and passengers going to and from Guimaras Island on Good Friday.

Private vehicles and taxis may pass Fort Pedro Drive going to Muelle Loney. There will be a designated drop-off area for passengers bound for Guimaras.

