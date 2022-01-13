13 die, 30 hurt as truck crashes in Misamis Oriental

DEADLY MISHAP. A woman watches in horror as villagers try to help dozens of passengers of a truck that crashed in Balingasag, Misamis Oriental, on Wednesday, January 12.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – At least 13 people, many of whom were barangay workers, died and about 30 others were hurt when a truck they were riding on crashed in an eastern Misamis Oriental town on Wednesday, January 12.

The group was part of a convoy from the upland village of Apos Kahoy, Claveria town that was bound for a beach resort in the coastal town of Lagonglong town.

Investigators said the driver of the six-wheel truck, Junryl Cagmat, lost control when the vehicle’s brakes malfunctioned while negotiating a sloping curve in Purok 6, Sitio Bagaay, Barangay Baliwagan in Balingasag town.

The truck slammed against a tree before overturning, throwing passengers at the back out and pinning some of them.

Jojo Dalman, a town councilor of Claveria and former barangay chairman of Apos Kahoy, said the victims were mostly village workers with children who were supposed to join a post-Christmas party of their barangay at Del Carmen beach resort in Lagonglong.

The ill-fated vehicle belonged to Apos Kahoy barangay councilor Nora Odchigue, one of those injured, who led the group of 43 people in the truck.

Authorities said nine people died on the spot. Radio station DXCC reported on Thursday, January 13, that four others subsequently died while being treated in various hospitals.

Misamis Oriental Governor Yevgeny Vincente Emano said the capitol would take care of the hospitalization of those injured and give aid to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident. He said the victims were mostly poor people.

But Emano appealed for blood donations for some of the victims still in the hospital.

The following are the names of the nine people who died on the spot on Wednesday:

Edilberto Albios

Elizabeth Bagobalda

Allan Cadenas

Christian Cadenas

Joseph Dalanta

Susan Dalanta

Lolita Sinagot

Estella Maraon

a truck aide only identified as Niño

